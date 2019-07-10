07-10-19 Jail log

July 2

Gilbert Capetillo

Criminal mischief greater than $750 less than $2,500

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Brian Keith Holland

Warrant, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Dustin Blake Jenkins

Warrant, credit card abuse

Del Rio Police Dept.

July 4

Xavier Isaiah Barragan

Tamper with, fabricate physical evidence

Texas Department of Public Safety

Eduardo R. Barron

Warrant, assault causes injury, warrant burglary habitation

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Ricardo Garcia-Luna

Warrant, bond forfeiture DWI

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Luis Alberto Ibarra

Warrant DWI, DWI

Texas Department of Public Safety

Mauricio Ochoa

Burglary habitation intend

Del Rio Police Dept.

Rene Ricardo Rodriguez

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams

Del Rio Police Dept.

Anthony Zapata

Resisting arrest, search, or transportation

Del Rio Police Dept.

July 5

Courtney A. Capitan

DWI

Texas Department of Public Safety

Ruby Gonzalez

Assault causes bodily injury family violence

Del Rio Police Dept.

Nicholas T. Horton

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz

Texas Department of Public Safety

Sergio A. Limon

Assault causes bodily injury dating violence

Del Rio Police Dept.

Lauro H. Paz

Resisting arrest detention

Del Rio Police Dept.

Angelica Soto Yuriko

Tamper fabricate physical evidence, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams

Texas Department of Public Safety

July 6

Gilbert Daniel Galindo

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 400 grams

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Villarreal Garcia

Warrant, cockfighting causes or earns

Del Rio Police Dept.

John David Ortiz

DWI

Texas Department of Public Safety

Roberto Lee Perez

Warrant, aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Texas Department of Public Safety

Isidro Castillo Rivero

DWI

Texas Department of Public Safety

Elias Sanchez, Jr.

Driving while license invalid with previous conviction

Texas Department of Public Safety

