07-10-19 Jail log
July 2
Gilbert Capetillo
Criminal mischief greater than $750 less than $2,500
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Brian Keith Holland
Warrant, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Dustin Blake Jenkins
Warrant, credit card abuse
Del Rio Police Dept.
July 4
Xavier Isaiah Barragan
Tamper with, fabricate physical evidence
Texas Department of Public Safety
Eduardo R. Barron
Warrant, assault causes injury, warrant burglary habitation
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Ricardo Garcia-Luna
Warrant, bond forfeiture DWI
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Luis Alberto Ibarra
Warrant DWI, DWI
Texas Department of Public Safety
Mauricio Ochoa
Burglary habitation intend
Del Rio Police Dept.
Rene Ricardo Rodriguez
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams
Del Rio Police Dept.
Anthony Zapata
Resisting arrest, search, or transportation
Del Rio Police Dept.
July 5
Courtney A. Capitan
DWI
Texas Department of Public Safety
Ruby Gonzalez
Assault causes bodily injury family violence
Del Rio Police Dept.
Nicholas T. Horton
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz
Texas Department of Public Safety
Sergio A. Limon
Assault causes bodily injury dating violence
Del Rio Police Dept.
Lauro H. Paz
Resisting arrest detention
Del Rio Police Dept.
Angelica Soto Yuriko
Tamper fabricate physical evidence, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3 less than 28 grams
Texas Department of Public Safety
July 6
Gilbert Daniel Galindo
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 400 grams
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jesus Villarreal Garcia
Warrant, cockfighting causes or earns
Del Rio Police Dept.
John David Ortiz
DWI
Texas Department of Public Safety
Roberto Lee Perez
Warrant, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Texas Department of Public Safety
Isidro Castillo Rivero
DWI
Texas Department of Public Safety
Elias Sanchez, Jr.
Driving while license invalid with previous conviction
Texas Department of Public Safety
