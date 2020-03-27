Elections to seat three members of the Del Rio City Council have been moved from May to November.
The Del Rio City Council observed social distancing protocols for its regular meeting Tuesday. Its members met via conference call, and citizens were able to listen to the meeting on the city’s Facebook page.
The council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance moving the city council election to Nov. 3.
The ordinance follows a March 18 proclamation by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott “suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow political subdivisions to postpone their 2020 local elections,” City Secretary Mari Acosta told council members in a memorandum included in their information packets.
Abbott’s proclamation suspended certain portions of the Texas Election Code to push back the May 2 elections until Nov. 3.
“On March 13, the Governor of Texas certified that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster, and under the authority vested in the Governor by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, declared a state of disaster for all counties in Texas,” Abbott’s proclamation reads.
“Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, the Governor has the express authority to suspend the provisions of any regulatory statute prescribing the procedures for conduct of state business or the orders or rules of a state agency if strict compliance with the provisions, orders or rules would in any way prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with a disaster,” the proclamation continued.
Voters this year will select the Councilmember At-large, Place A; Councilmember At-large, Place B; and Councilmember District III.
Diana Bejarano Salgado is the only current member of the city council to file for re-election. Salgado filed an application seeking re-election to the At-large, Place A seat she currently holds.
The other two members of the council whose seats are up for election, Rowland Garza and Liz Elizalde De Calderon, have reached their term limits on the council and are not eligible for re-election to those seats in the 2020 election.
Postponement of the election date will allow Garza and Elizalde De Calderon to stay in their council positions until the new members are seated.
The ordinance approved by the council Tuesday also orders that “the City of Del Rio candidate filings for the election will remain valid for the election held on the November date, and the filing period will not be re-opened for the November election date.”
At the outset of the discussion on the ordinance Tuesday, Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano made a motion to approve, with Councilman Jim De Reus giving the second.
Lozano then asked each of the council members if they had any questions or concerns regarding the ordinance.
Councilman Raul C. Ojeda said it was his understanding that no additional candidates would be allowed to file for the election, and Acosta replied, “That’s correct.”
The ordinance passed unanimously on a 7-0 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.