Renovation for the Del Rio Freshman Life Skills unit is postponed once again due to incomplete plans leading up to a regular board meeting held on Monday by the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees.
On behalf of Chief Operations Officer Les Hayenga, Superintendent Dr. Carlos Rios presented the delay for renovations for the life skills unit and current progress for ongoing projects.
The construction documents for the renovation plan were previously scheduled for Oct. 21 during a regular meeting, but were pushed back to Nov. 18 due to incompletion.
“We were expecting to bring those drawings for approval today,” Rios said.
On Monday, the construction documents were 95 percent complete, according to Rios. The documents are now scheduled to be presented to board members on Dec. 16.
After construction documents are approved by board members, a contractor bid is estimated for submission for Jan. 20, 2020. Work for the life skills unit is estimated to begin on March 2, 2020.
Renovation for the Del Rio High School renovation dining hall is still ongoing. “Dining hall renovations are slow but just about complete. We did have to alter the dates because we expected we would have the microwave station and the kiosk completed,” Rios said.
The contractor was delayed “a little bit” due to high school administration wanting the microwave station flipped, according to Rios. Significant progress has been made to the dining hall, with substantial completion expected for Dec. 31.
Renovation to the 400 wing is “a little bit” ahead of schedule, according to Rios. “We are anticipating the furniture will be delivered by the 16 of December,” Rios said.
“While staff is on holiday, we will be able to move everything in and we expect not only to be substantially completed but entirely completed,” Rios said.
Staff and students currently located in the 1000 wing will be relocated after Dec. 20, and staff and students currently located in the 800 and 900 wings will be relocated after Dec. 26.
Ceiling renovations at the high school will soon move to phase two, the acoustic phase, according to Rios. “At Del Rio High School, you can see we’ve completed all the perimeter around the library … over Thanksgiving, we’ll do part of the library,” Rios said.
After the library ceiling is renovated and the acoustic phase is complete, ceiling renovations will be considered complete, according to Rios.
The driveway expansion project at Lonnie Green Elementary is currently in phase two. “As mentioned in the last board meeting, we are scheduled to have the cement poured at Lonnie Green … and also the installation of a canopy.” Rios said.
Concrete pouring is scheduled for Nov. 24 and the installation of the canopy and lighting scheduled for Nov. 28 and Nov. 30, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.