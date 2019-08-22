Raising money for Val Verde County 4-H’s shooting sports program is the aim of the Amistad Friends of the NRA annual banquet.
The banquet is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Imperious Event Center, 9935 U.S. Highway 90 West.
Amistad Friends of the NRA Chair Fernando Garcia said a number of tickets for the event are still available and can be obtained by calling him at (830) 591 6834 or going by his office at 123 W. Martin St.
Tickets may also be purchased online at www.friendsofthenra.com.
Individual event tickets include admission, dinner and a chance to win a Ruger 1022 Takedown .22LR, and the table reservation includes admission, dinner, reserved seating for eight persons, program recognition and a chance to win a Kel-Tec CMR 30 .22.
The Sept. 7 event “will include a live auction, raffles and other games featuring limited edition firearms, custom knives, NRA commissioned art, special ladies’ merchandise and unique items especially for the NRA,” according to a press release on the banquet.
Garcia said the local Friends of the NRA organization has been in existence for about seven years and currently includes seven members.
“The purpose of the organization is to raise funds for the local 4-H shooting sports program,” Garcia said.
He noted the Friends of the NRA is the fundraising arm of the NRA Foundation.
“Since day one, it has been a 100 percent grassroots effort fueled by a united front to secure the Second Amendment and raise money for the shooting sports,” a press release on the banquet noted.
Garcia said in other areas of Texas, funds raised by the Friends of the NRA programs also assist law enforcement agencies in need of additional ammunition, firearms and firearms training.
Community support of the local shooting sports program is vital, Garcia said.
“I feel this program is important because I grew up taking part in a shooting sports program. If kids spend all their time playing video games, we will not be able to pass on this shooting tradition to future generations. In these shooting sports programs, the focus is on gun safety and learning the proper way to shoot,” Garcia said.
In July, the Amistad Friends of the NRA, through the NRA Foundation, awarded a grant of $5,339.85 to the local 4-H shooting sports program. This is the fourth time the group has presented the grant.
Amistad Friends of the NRA is always looking for new members, Garcia said.
The organization meets monthly from March until September to plan the annual banquet, which is its principal fundraiser, he said.
