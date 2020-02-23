A Del Rioan is prepping colored eggs and seeking donations for another year of egg-cellent fun with an “eggstravaganza.”
The George Oliva Eggstravaganza returns on Apr. 4 and will take place at 10 a.m. at Buena Vista Park.
Oliva, the creator of the event, already has approximately 10,000 eggs ready to be filled with candy and prizes. Yet, Oliva needs help from the community to make it another successful year.
According to Oliva, he is seeking to add more prizes and any donations from the community will help.
The prizes can be plush animals, small toys or Easter baskets for infants up to teenagers, Oliva said.
Oliva is also looking for volunteers to help fill up the eggs with goodies. Anyone interested in volunteering or donating is advised by Oliva to contact him at (830) 320 8003 or to stop by the Edwards Jones office at 1101 Veterans Blvd., at the corner of Ninth Street and Veterans Boulevard.
The event is free to the public and each hunt is divided by age group. Last year there were enough people to make each separate hunt last a little over two minutes.
Oliva previously said he wants to create a legacy and continue providing this event to the city of Del Rio for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.