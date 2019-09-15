ACUÑA, México – Dos migrantes, presumiblemente de origen haitiano, se ahogaron cuando la madre y un grupo de indocumentados intentaron cruzar el miércoles hacia los Estados Unidos, a la altura del parque Braulio Fernández Aguirre.
Estas personas, tanto las que se ahogaron como los que alcanzaron a cruzar, no estaban en la lista de personas que solicitaron o solicitarán asilo, confirmó Javier Félix, de Protección Civil de Acuña.
La mujer, de aproximadamente 30 años de edad y su hijo menor, hombre, de aproximadamente 5 años de edad, son las personas que murieron ahogados, reportó Protección Civil.
Félix confirmó que ellos recibieron el reporte de este incidente por parte de las autoridades americanas a las 8:10 a.m. y ambos cuerpos fueron rescatados una hora después por agentes de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos utilizando lanchas pantaneras.
Indicó que personal de la Dirección de Protección Civil de Acuña participó también en la búsqueda y rescate de esos dos cuerpos con una lancha.
Two migrants drown in the Rio Grande
ACUÑA, Mexico – Two migrants, presumably of Haitian origin, drowned Wednesday in the Rio Grande River when mother and son, along with a group of undocumented immigrants, attempted to cross from Ciudad Acuña into the United States, near the Braulio Fernández Aguirre Park.
These individuals, both the ones who drowned as well as the ones who successfully crossed the river, were not on the list of people who applied for or are wanting to apply for asylum and waiting in Acuña, said City of Acuña Civil Protection Director Javier Félix.
A woman, about 30 years old and her son, about 5 years old, are the ones who drowned, Civil Protection reported.
Félix confirmed they received the report of this incident from U.S. officials at 8:10 a.m. and both bodies were recovered an hour later by U.S. Customs and Border Protection using air boats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.