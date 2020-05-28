Del Rio City Council members on Tuesday extended the city’s existing declaration of public health emergency until June 15.
The declaration prohibits door-to-door sales and “swimming, wading or bathing” in the San Felipe Creek. It allows exercising in city parks only during certain hours.
The extended declaration allows “walking, jogging, hiking and biking” in city parks from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., adding an hour in the evening.
Council members, still meeting remotely via teleconference because of the COVID-19 crisis, discussed the declaration and whether or not to extend it, for more than two hours during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Councilman Jim DeReus, who was the first council member to comment during the lengthy discussion about the declaration, said many more studies have been done about the life of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on surfaces and said he would like the council to do away entirely with current park curfews that allow exercising in parks only during certain hours.
“If we do that, what people need to realize is that social distancing still needs to stay in place. If people don’t do that and go hog-wild, they have to realize that we may put restrictions back in place,” DeReus said.
DeReus added he would also like to open the creek.
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr. said he has “received many calls about opening the parks,” an observation echoed by several other council members. He said he would support reopening the parks if playground equipment could be kept off-limits and groups were kept to no more than six persons.
Councilman Rowland Garza again pointed out opening Del Rio’s parks “will encourage visitors from outside the community.” Garza also expressed concern about the willingness of park visitors to practice social distancing.
Garza asked for the opinion of Del Rio Emergency Management Director John Sheedy.
Sheedy told the council opening the parks is a risk, saying he believed “the creek is a lure for people from out of town.”
“This is still a very serious situation, and I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Sheedy said.
Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon asked if the council could contact Dr. J.J. Gutierrez, the county’s health authority.
Gutierrez, reached by phone, told the council there is “a direct correlation between doing the right thing and the number of (COVID-19) cases we have.”
Gutierrez, like Sheedy and Del Rio Police Department Chief Fred Knoll Jr., also counseled a “better safe than sorry” stance.
After additional discussion, the council voted 6-1, with DeReus dissenting, to approve the ordinance amending the local disaster declaration ordinance.
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano made the motion to approve, with Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado giving the second.
