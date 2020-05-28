Del Rio, TX (78840)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.