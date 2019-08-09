Robert Evans, Jr., the suspect of a murder investigation recently arrested and released on bond, was arrested again, this time under federal charges, and will be having his initial appearance today in a U.S. court in Del Rio, federal prosecutors say.
Evans was arrested under a warrant issued Thursday by U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas U.S. Magistrate Judge Collis White, a spokesperson with the federal prosecutor’s office confirmed.
The federal docket has Evans scheduled to appear before Judge White today at 1:05 p.m. for his felony initial appearance.
Evans was arrested in April and charged with the murder of Amanda Riojas, who died after being shot in the face inside a truck parked outside The Five Points Market, a convenience store located at the intersection of West Garza and Dr. Fermin Calderon Boulevard.
Evans bonded out of jail on July 31 and was re-apprehended and charged with tampering with evidence, but he posted bail again and was released from jail that same day.
Evans was arrested on the federal charges Thursday. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a violation of the U.S. Code Title 18, Section 922 (g)(1).
The criminal complaint states Homeland Security Investigations Del Rio federal agents assisted the Del Rio Police Department in the apprehension of Evans, on April 27. Evans, the document states, is a convicted felon in the State of Texas for a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
Evans was wanted in connection with the murder of Amanda Riojas, the complaint states.Evans admitted to having been in possession of a Glock firearm, the complaint states.
“Evans admitted that he utilized said firearm for protection and resulted in the death of Amanda Riojas on April 26, 2019, in Del Rio, Texas. Evans Jr. further provided the location of the weapon, which he had disposed of,” the document states.
On April 28 the United States Border Patrol BORSTAR special response team located a black Glock 27, .40 Caliber pistol, which was in the location previously identified by Evans, the document states.
State law says that a convicted felon may not have a firearm anytime or anyplace during the 5 years after they’ve been convicted of the felony. Once the 5 year period mentioned above has expired, a felon can possess a firearm ONLY where that person lives. Why didn't DRPD file charges on this around the time of the first arrest? That is something that might have affected bond being set.
