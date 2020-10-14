The report of a vehicle driving recklessly on Spur 239 prompted Del Rio Police Department officers to respond and find an intoxicated driver according to police records.
Nieves O. Garica Martinez, 42, a resident of the 300 block of East 12th Street, was arrested on Oct. 4, at 8:07 p.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and North Main, and was charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, an arrest report states.
