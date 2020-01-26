A county commissioner has pledged to address illegal dumping and possible contamination of the San Felipe Creek in his precinct.
Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez spoke about the illegal dumping issue during the January regular term meeting of Val Verde County Commissioners Court.
“We’re going to be taking a closer look at all the issues that are happening on Jap Lowe Drive, with the trash and dumping and so on,” Vazquez said during the “commissioners’ comments” portion of Wednesday’s meeting.
Vazquez said he has scheduled a meeting with City Manager Matt Wojnowski, since the Jap Lowe Drive area lies inside the Del Rio city limits.
Vazquez said he planned to address illegal dumping and the contamination of the San Felipe Creek at the point where the creek crosses Jap Lowe Drive.
“Commissioner, didn’t you mention that you had observed some kind of behavior there?” County Attorney Ana Markowski Smith asked.
“Correct. We saw it on Facebook, actually. Someone posted it Friday or Saturday, so I waited a couple of days, and the city hadn’t done anything about it, so I sent my road crew out there on Monday morning, and we picked up a lot of trash, sofas and a dead calf, and believe it or not, we picked all that up with our grapple truck and 30 minutes later, a Chevrolet pickup drove by there – and we didn’t get any license plates – but they dropped off another dead calf, really close to the San Felipe Creek,” Vazquez said.
“There’s a lot of contamination to that creek,” the commissioner added.
Vazquez said he noticed “a lot of vehicles” stopping in the flowing water of the creek where it crosses Jap Lowe Drive.
“The first thing that runs off is engine grease, asbestos from the brake pads and so on, so it’s getting contaminated, and that’s something I want to take a closer look at,” Vazquez said.
The commissioner said he also saw a container holding several gallons of used engine oil someone had drained from a vehicle and left close to the creek.
“That’s also part of the contamination that’s going on there, and of course, that’s on a daily basis, so I’ve got my crews out there helping out as much as I can, to get that all cleaned up,” Vazquez said.
