U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Uvalde Station arrested a previously convicted sex offender, on June 16, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced.
Agents conducting line watch operations, encountered and arrested Faustino Sanchez-Lugo, 65, a citizen of Mexico. During processing, records checks showed he had previously been convicted of sexual abuse/fondling of a child in Seguin in 1978, the agency said.
He was charged with illegal entry in 2001 and was sentenced to 77 months confinement and three years of supervised release.
Sanchez-Lugo faces a charge of Title 8 United States Code, Section 1326 – re-entry after deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years of incarceration.
From Oct. 1 to present, Del Rio Sector agents have apprehended criminals with a total of 42 sex-crime related charges. These crimes include sexual assault, sodomy, sex offense against a child, and sexual exploitation of a minor. This marks an 87-percent increase when compared to the same timeframe for the previous year.
"The agents of Del Rio Sector continue to apprehend dangerous criminals as they attempt to enter the country illegally," Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon Jr. said. "Though every arrest is significant, I am especially proud of our agents when they remove these violent offenders from our communities."
