Hunters, fishermen and other outdoors-people enjoying themselves at Lake Amistad can now stop at the conveniently-located Devil’s River Beer Barn for cold beer and other staples.
Kevin Kyzer is the general manager of the Devil’s River Beer Barn, 10382 U.S. Highway 90 West. Kyzer hails from the Midland-Odessa area, and said the Devil’s River Beer Barn opened its doors on Aug. 28.
The Devil’s River Beer Barn features a spacious pull-around area that makes it easy for a truck hauling a boat trailer or a trailer full of four-wheelers to pull in and stock up.
“We’ve got 35 feet-plus of beer. We’ve got popular domestics, imports and some of what I call fancier drinks like hard seltzers, sparkling cocktails, apple ales, hard lemonades,” Kyzer said.
Domestic beers include Coors, Coors Light, Miller Light, Michelob Ultra and Bud Light.
“The Miller Light and Coors Light are very popular,” Kyzer said.
Imported beer includes brands like Tecate, Dos Equis, Corona, Pacifico, Estrella and Modelo. The beer barn also carries IPAs like Rebel IPA and Voodoo Ranger IPA.
“We’ve really got a wide variety of different beers for every taste,” he said.
The Devil’s River Beer Barn also carries sodas, water and snacks.
“We will be adding some more snacks as we go along. We started out small, and we’re working up,” Kyzer said.
He said he believes the new business will fill a void in the area.
“I think the community needed it out here in this area by the lake. They don’t have anything that caters to mainly fishermen and hunters. This place is very convenient for them. The fact is they can pull in here with their boats, with their trailers, if they’re taking things to their hunting camp, and they don’t have to get out of their vehicles. We’ll come to them, we’ll load their vehicles up and take care of them with a smile,” Kyzer said.
The hours at the Devil’s River Beer Barn are 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and from noon to midnight on Sunday.
