Hooray to the Del Rio City Council for making the right call and continuing to help fund our local arts and historical organizations through Hotel Occupancy Tax funds!
But one question remains … where was all the outrage from social media when it came to speak in defense of these organizations?
There were plenty of people quick to share the call to action and demand the metaphorical heads of our city council members when those groups were on the chopping block, but when the time came to speak before the city council and make those voices public, suddenly the call to arms became a whisper. Kudos to those folks who did speak before the council, but the enjoyment and the success of these entities isn’t driven by their members, it’s driven by the public.
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of people who benefit or get enjoyment from the activities or attractions put on display by groups like the Casa de la Cultura, the Del Rio Council for the Arts, the Laughlin Heritage Museum, the Whitehead Memorial Museum and others. They enjoy the food, marvel at the artistic stylings of the folks these groups bring to town and learn how to craft a wide variety of objects through the things these groups provide, but when the time comes to speak on their behalf, it seems as though folks have better things to do.
I get it. Speaking in public isn’t easy. Many of us get nervous or scared addressing more than a handful of people, so the idea of standing tall before a group like the city council can seem intimidating and not what anyone would consider a good time. However, when it’s something that is near to dear to us, or something we believe in, we have to swallow those fears, beat back those bouts of nervousness and do what’s right.
Just this week we had a parent go before the San Felipe Del Rio CISD Board of Trustees and address the board regarding a concern she had involving her child. No doubt she was nervous and no doubt this was new territory for her, but it was for a cause she believed in and there she was, standing tall.
The point is these groups that exist to bring us art, entertainment, knowledge about local history, to teach us new skills or enhance what we may have already known, don’t exist without our support. When they need our help, we should be ready to help. They do so much for so many of us in this community that a little bit of our time to show them that we care and that we have their back shouldn’t be too much to ask.
I thank everyone who has supported these great organizations in the past, and I urge you to consider to do so going forward. And to the Del Rio City Council, if the ultimate goal is to build a new civic center then by all means let’s work together to find a solution for that without sacrificing much of what makes Del Rio great.
Like the old saying goes, “You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
