Five Democratic Party candidates have filed for the U.S. Representative District 23 seat that will be vacated by Republican Will Hurd at the end of 2020.
The Democratic Party candidates who have filed for the seat include Rosalinda “Rosey” Ramos Abuabara, James Escuder, Gina Ortiz Jones, Ricardo R. Madrid and Efrain V. Valdez, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s web site.
Abuabara gives her occupation as physician from San Antonio, Escuder gives his occupation as attorney and his hometown as Alpine, Jones lists her occupation as candidate and her hometown as San Antonio, Madrid lists his occupation as community health worker and his hometown as San Antonio, and Valdez lists his occupation as retired county judge and his hometown as Del Rio.
The winner of this five-way race will face the Republican Party nominee in the November 2020 General Election.
Four Democrats are seeking the nomination for State Senator District 19, a seat currently held by Republican Peter P. “Pete” Flores.
The Democratic Party candidates are Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio attorney; Freddy Ramirez, a San Antonio attorney; Xochil Peña Rodriguez, a San Antonio attorney; and Belinda Shvetz, also of San Antonio, who lists her occupation as retired.
The winner of the four-way race for the Democratic Party nomination will face the Republican Party nominee in the November 2020 General Election.
Three Democrats have filed for places on the primary election ballot to seek the State Representative District 74 seat being vacated by Eagle Pass Democrat Poncho Nevarez, who was arrested in November on felony drug charges and who has announced he will not seek re-election.
The candidates are Ramsey English Cantu, currently the mayor of Eagle Pass, De Rio City Councilman Rowland Garza and Eagle Pass attorney Eddie Morales Jr.
On Tuesday, Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party, declared Cantu ineligible, based on information Hinojosa said he received from Morales.
The winner of the Democratic Party nomination will face the Republican Party nominee in the November 2020 General Election.
As of Monday, only one candidate has filed to become the Democratic Party nominee for the office of 63rd Judicial District Judge.
He is Del Rio attorney F. David Ortiz.
Ortiz will face the Republican Party nominee for the seat in November 2020.
Only one Democratic Party candidate has filed for the office of Val Verde County Attorney: Del Rio attorney David Martinez.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said Monday the incumbent county attorney, Ana Markowski Smith, has indicated she will file for re-election as an independent.
If Martinez becomes the Democratic Party nominee and Smith files as an independent, the two former colleagues will face each other in the November 2020 General Election.
The incumbent County Sheriff, Jose Francisco “Joe Frank” Martinez, has filed for re-election to the office.
Martinez will run unopposed in the Democratic Party Primary Election, and he has drawn no Republican Party opponents.
Two Democrats will vie for the party’s nomination for Val Verde County Tax Assessor-Collector. The incumbent tax assessor-collector, Beatriz I. “Bea” Muñoz, retired in November, and Val Verde County Commissioners Court has appointed former County Purchasing Agent Rogelio “Roy” Musquiz Jr. to the position.
Musquiz has filed to seek the Democratic Party nomination for election to the office.
He is being challenged by Elodia “Loly” Garcia, who also works for the county.
The winner of the race between Garcia and Musquiz will run unopposed in the November 2020 General Election, since no Republicans have filed for the office.
The incumbent County Commissioner Precinct 1, Martin Whitehead Wardlaw, has filed for re-election to the office, and he has drawn two Democratic Party challengers: Del Rio City Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon, a nursing home administrator, and Carlos Robles, who lists his occupation as sales.
The winner of this three-way race will run unopposed in November 2020, since no Republican Party candidates have filed for the office.
Four candidates will vie for the office of Justice of the Peace Precinct 1: Roberto Castillo, Clay Cowan, Ramon “Ray” Hernandez and Jesse James Trevino.
Castillo, who also works in medical billing, was appointed to the Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 seat in 2018, with the retirement of the previous justice.
Cowan is a Del Rio attorney, Hernandez is self-employed, and Trevino is a truck driver who is also the elected Precinct 1 Constable.
The winner of the four-way race will be the Democratic Party’s nominee for the seat. No Republicans have filed for the seat, so the Democratic Party nominee for the office will run unopposed in November 2020.
Also running unopposed in 2020 is the sole candidate for the office of Constable, Precinct 1: Dionicio “Nicho” Trevino III, who lists his occupation as “Liberty oilfield services.”
If Trevino is elected the Democratic Party nominee for the office in March, he will also run unopposed in November 2020, as no Republicans have filed for the office.
A single Democrat also has filed for the office of Constable, Precinct 2: Daniel Reyes Jr., a deputy with the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office.
If he wins the nomination, Reyes will face the Republican Party nominee in November 2020.
The final Democrat to run unopposed in 2020 is the incumbent Constable, Precinct 4, Gerardo Hernandez.
Hernandez has no opponents for the Democratic Party nomination in March, and no Republicans have filed for the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.