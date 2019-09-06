The first annual Adventure on the Creek is scheduled for next week.
The new event adds up to the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Education Foundation’s lineup, and is giving an opportunity to organizations such as the Val Verde Regional Medical Center, the Bank and Trust, Customs and Border Protection Del Rio Port of Entry, and Border Federal Credit Union among many others an opportunity to compete.
Adventure on the Creek is a competitive race and will have participants coursing along the San Felipe Creek before reaching the finish line.
The challenge course for the triathlon will consist of bicycling, running, and kayaking. The event can be done as a team or individual course.
The trail will begin with bicycling and consist of 3.27 miles. The running portion will follow the bicycling portion and consist of 2.41 miles.
The trail will end with kayaking at 1.31 miles and a total of 6.99 miles, approximately seven miles.
The trail begins northwest on East Canal Street toward Elm Street and end at Rotary Park.
Temperatures leading up to the event show partial clouds and currently there is a small chance of rain two days after the event.
The triathlon will take place on Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon, and participants will meet at 101 Cantu St.
Education Foundation President Sylvia Owens said the foundation’s goal was to receive 100 registrations, consisting of a mixture of teams and individuals.
Owens said the more participants the foundation receives the better, as the event will keep the theme of showcasing the creek and raise funds. All funds from the event will go fund student and teacher projects for the next school year.
Members of the foundation plan to have the triathlon as an annual event. The first 300 individual participants to have registered were guaranteed a dry fit shirt and medal on the day of the event.
Previously CBP Del Rio Port of Entry Director Lilliana Flores challenged the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, Del Rio Police Department, Val Verde County Fire Department and Del Rio Fire Department to participate.
The Val Verde Regional Medical Center challenged all local fitness institutions to participate and Border Federal Credit Union confirmed the business has two teams and one individual registered for the triathlon.
