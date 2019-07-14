ACUÑA, México – Mujeres emprendedoras del programa para el desarrollo de habilidades tecnológicas, emprendimiento, liderazgo y empoderamiento “CreActívate”, realizaron el miércoles una exposición y venta de productos en la Macro Plaza de esta ciudad.
Con este programa, llevado a cabo por el Gobierno del Estado, las mujeres emprendedoras aprenden mediante talleres estratégicos las herramientas tecnológicas, de emprendimiento, de liderazgo y de desarrollo humano para la generación de nuevas y mejoradas oportunidades económicas, dijo Alejandra Gómez Zamarrón.
En esta exposición, realizada en coordinación con la Dirección Fomento Económico, mujeres usuarias del Centro de Justicia y Empoderamiento para las Mujeres y representantes de “CreActívate”, exhibieron sus productos, entre los cuales se encuentran cuadros, llaveros y alimentos, entre otras manualidades.
Alejandra Gómez Zamarrón, coordinadora regional del centro, aseguró que este programa de colaboración es implementado por el Gobierno del Estado, Consejo Cívico de Instituciones de Coahuila A.C. y la Agencia de los Estados Unidos para el Desarrollo Internacional (USAID).
Explicó que el mismo tiene como fin la generación de habilidades tecnológicas, emprendimiento, liderazgo y empoderamiento, y por ende la creación de micro y pequeñas empresas que permitan ser autosustentables, para así contribuir en romper los ciclos de la violencia.
Dijo que el Gobierno que encabeza Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís continúa impulsando el sistema de atención y servicio integral para las mujeres coahuilenses.
El mismo está enfocado en lograr la atención, prevención, sanción y erradicación de la violencia por razones de género, y con ello garantizar a todas las mujeres coahuilenses justicia, una vida productiva, social, cultural y política dentro de la sociedad.
Program helping women start their own business
ACUÑA, Mexico – Businesswomen benefiting from the program for the development of technological skills, entrepreneurship, leadership and empowerment “CreActívate,” showcased their products in a show and sale event held Wednesday at the Macro Plaza.
The program, created by the state of Coahuila, is designed for women to acquire the technological skills of entrepreneurship, leadership and human development for the generation of new and improved economic opportunities, said Alejandra Gómez Zamarrón.
In this show and sale, held in conjunction with the municipal Economic Development Directorate, women attending the Center for Justice and Empowerment for Women and representatives of “CreActívate,” showcased their products, including paintings, keyrings, and food, among others crafts.
Gómez Zamarrón, regional center coordinator, said this program is implemented by the state of Coahuila, Civic Council of Institutions of Coahuila A.C., and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
She said the program’s goal is to generate technological skills, entrepreneurship, leadership and empowerment, and therefore the creation of micro and small businesses that allow self-sustainability, thus contributing to break the cycles of violence.
She said the administration led by Gov. Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís continues to promote the system of comprehensive care and service for women in Coahuila.
The program is focused on achieving attention, prevention, punishment and eradication of violence for reasons of gender, and thereby guaranteeing justice, a productive, social, cultural and political life within society to all women in Coahuila.
