Don’t listen to the enemies lies! He is a roaring lion who roars loud, but we have the Lion of Judah in our corner! No weapon formed against us shall prosper.. When the enemy comes in, like a flood the Spirit of the Lord will raise a standard against him. No matter what part of our lives the enemy is attacking, we can rest that the devil is a liar, and God’s promises are yea and amen! Greater is He that is in us, than he that is in the world. We are more than conquerors in Christ Jesus who loves us.
When we are fully armored with the whole armor of God, and we have the mindset of Christ we close the door on all the enemies schemes with strength from God. There is hope for us all, no matter what area you are feeling the pressure in concerning our lives and the lives of those that we love.
Ephesians 6:10-18
10 Finally, my beloved in Christ, be strong in He alone, and in the power of his might!
11 Put on the whole armor of God, so you stand against all the wiles of the devil!
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities of darkness, against evil powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, which are spiritual hosts of wickedness in high places! 13 Therefore beloved, put on the whole armor of God, to stand in the day of evil, and having done all you can do, stand!14 Stand, having your loins girded about with truth, having on the breastplate of righteousness,15 Your feet shod with the gospel of peace, and 16 Above all, stand prepared with the shield of faith, that you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the enemy!
17 Put on the helmet of salvation always, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God!
18 Pray always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, watching, with all endurance and supplication for all saints!
If only the Lord’s church would not forfeit their weapons of warfare that God gives unto us because of their unbelief. Demonic oppression and even possession to many is no longer believed to occur by some denominational theories. Man made false doctrine brings about a lessor power in the Lord’s church in some ways to great degrees by those that have a from of godliness but deny the power thereof being unprepared for warfare in the spirit. Surely the devil laughs as he takes those captive of the flocks, yet the shepherds flee or have no time to gain true knowledge and understanding.
Confront a devil head on someday and all of a sudden many would believe. Not to give honor in any way to Satan. However I have witnessed both oppression and possession of demons in real life and know for a fact the occult is very real and practiced all around us! I am not saying to go out chasing devils, however, when your own flock is being attacked and the leaders are unlearned in preparation and fasting’s, then what would we expect but grim outcomes for the flocks under such care as to not know the enemies devices and snares?
We have full authority over every demon and Satan himself by using the name of Jesus. We don’t rejoice in this fact, but instead we rejoice that
our names are written in the Lamb’s Book of Life.
I encourage you all! If you are involved in practicing the occult in any way or form whatsoever, please drop it all and turn from it now! It is an abomination unto God and must be repented of! If you are allowing the devil entrance into your homes by allowing dark videos, dark movies, and occult items and practices in your home, then get rid of these things before something really bad happens around you!
Let us be wise as serpents and gentle as doves, but by no means be unlearned and unprepared to confront the enemy head on! Otherwise when you run into those in captivity of the devil, or the occult practicing in your city what will you do? What if it hits your own family? It can happen!
As the Lord reminded us however, let the ignorant be ignorant! That does not however change the facts that we need to learn to always keep on the full armor of God and have our weapons or our warfare fully prepared at any moment when the devil raises himself against us or those we love or care for!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
