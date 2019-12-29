Del Rio High School’s world-famous robotics team is seeking volunteers for the second For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) in Texas competition in Del Rio.
The call for volunteers was announced Dec. 16 during a San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District regular board meeting.
“We would like to preview what is next for Team 4063. As you know there’s another FIRST in Texas headed to Del Rio on March 6-8 at Del Rio High School,” Lauren Cardenas, head coach of Team 4063, said.
Last year’s event was a success for the team and the community. At the FIRST world championships in Houston, various teams approached team 4063, also known as TriKzR4Kidz or the “Bunnies”, and thanked them for a fun time, according to Cardenas.
Over 100 volunteers dedicated their time to help make last year’s event in Del Rio a reality. “It was a lot of work. I think we can all agree we had a ton of fun doing it, and of course we are doing it all over again this year,” Cardenas said.
The Bunnies are looking for volunteers to participate in this year’s event. “We are in need of volunteers, no technical experience needed. If you do have technical experience, we definitely need you,” Cardenas said.
Volunteers go through a two-part process before being assigned a role. Board President Raymond P. Meza reaffirmed Team 4063’s need of volunteers for the event.
Interested Del Rioans can register at www.team4063.com at the “apply here” tab on the main page.
Last year’s robotics competition helped the local economy by an estimated $350,000-plus boost. The boost included 520 room nights, between teams, coaches, volunteers and staff and additional money spent on gas and food.
This year’s competition was approved by the school district’s board of trustees on Aug. 19. Kickoff and reveal of this year’s game play will take place Jan. 4.
