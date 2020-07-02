San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District is advising local families to stay safe during the Fourth of July festivities, and shared an advisory campaign from the Texas Education Agency.
“Keep your family safe this Fourth of July! Avoid groups larger than 10; stay home if you can; wash your hands; wear a mask; stay six feet apart. Do your part,” the school district announced online.
Along with the school district’s announcement, a video from TEA issued a similar statement and advised citizens to practice social distancing, stay home as much as possible and wear masks when out in public. The video is part of the public health campaign titled “Apart We Stand Together.”
“A novel coronavirus disease or COVID-19 continues to spread across more counties in the state of Texas, and the best way to keep our state safe is to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel,” TEA said, adding people do not need to have symptoms in order to spread the virus.
“All it takes, is for one person to ignore the guidance from our health experts and before anyone knows it, that individual has accidentally infected family and friends, who then inadvertently infect their family and friends, and then others beyond that,” TEA said.
Practicing social distancing, washing hands and staying home as much as possible are advised by the organization, especially if someone has a cough, fever or shortness of breath.
“We all have an important and potentially life-saving role to play in keeping our neighbors healthy and safe. So do what’s right for your fellow Texans, because even during quarantine, while we may be apart and feel alone, we are still standing together and that will get all of us through this faster,” TEA said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.