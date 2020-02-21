The colorful pageantry and pomp of the Chinese New Year celebration comes to downtown Del Rio Saturday with a parade on South Main Street and performances at the Paul Poag Theatre.
The Chinese New Year parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the BBVA Bank parking lot at 525 S. Main St. and will continue south to the intersection of Main and Canal streets.
The parade will feature the “Dynasty,” local elected officials and business leaders clad in traditional Chinese garb. The lineup is set to include Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano, Jeanne Slover, Alma Ruiz, Ralph Howard, Esmeralda Meza, Claudia Lopez, Linda Guanajuato-Webb, Audrey Marshall and Sophia Marshall.
Following the parade, the celebration moves to the Paul Poag Theatre for the Performing Arts, 746 S. Main St., for a series of traditional Chinese dances, featuring dancers ranging from pre-kindergarteners to Del Rio High School students.
Students from Cardwell Head Start School are scheduled to perform several traditional dances in costume, including the little ribbon dance, little fan dance and little umbrella dance.
There will also be a “My Fair Lady” dance featuring a number of Del Rioans, including Patricia Barrera, Helen Bomar, Claudia Lopez, Esmeralda Meza, Linda Guanajuato-Webb, Jeanne Slover, Alma Ruiz, Rozana Salinas and Alanna Talamantez.
“The Chinese New Year is the most important day of the Chinese calendar. It is a day on which you should be happy and share that happiness with family and friends, a day where you gather together and enjoy the festival,” Stern said.
This year is the 11th year Stern has shared the Chinese New Year celebration with her adopted home of Del Rio. She said the celebration allows her to share a slice of her beloved native China with her Del Rio friends and neighbors.
“I want to bring a little bit of China here, so I can share it with my friends and the community,” Stern said.
She said it is especially heartwarming to teach local children about Chinese culture.
“Every time I see a little boy’s or girl’s face light up, that’s the joy I get out of it,” Stern said.
The Chinese New Year celebration rings in the Year of the Rat, which Stern explained is auspicious as it is the “first” sign of the Chinese animal zodiac.
“For Chinese, the Year of the Rat is pretty important because it is the first. Rat symbolizes intelligence and are seen as signs of wealth and surplus,” Stern said.
