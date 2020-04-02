An Acuña woman has become the first COVID-19-related death in this region, as Mexican authorities confirmed a post-mortem test came back positive for the respiratory disease. The woman died Monday and the test results were released Thursday.
Coahuila state officials confirmed the 91-year-old woman had traveled to Texas, in what has been announced as the third COVID-19 death in the state of Coahuila, in northern Mexico.
Coahuila Health Secretary Dr. Roberto Bernal Gómez said the woman’s death is the first COVID-19 fatality confirmed in Acuña.
The woman was taken to a state run medical facility in Acuña, with pneumonia-like symptoms, officials said.
The woman’s family members have been isolated by authorities, officials said.
The two other confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Coahuila were cases in the city of Monclova, with one of them being a doctor at an IMSS medical facility.
The Apr. 2 COVID-19 report, issued by the State of Coahuila Health Ministry, shows the entity has four new cases of coronavirus disease, bringing the statewide total to 68.
Those listed as new cases include a Monclova 18-year-old woman, a Nueva Rosita 75-year-old woman with U.S. travel history, a Saltillo 55-year-old woman, and the 91-year-old fatality in Acuña.
The Coahuila report shows most of the cases in that state have been concentrated in Monclova, with 43, followed by 13 in Saltillo, and eight in Torreon.
Thursday morning, Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry issued an advisory to the Mexican community in Del Rio, Fort Stockton, Sonora and San Angelo, to avoid non-essential travel, especially between Mexico and the U.S.
The travel advisory calls on all Mexican citizens to avoid international travel for recreational purposes or tourism, especially between Mexico and the United States.
“This is to reinforce the measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community and its complications. Furthermore, the steps taken to contain the virus and the continued reduction in the number of flights and air routes have created a great number of logistical complications that will continue over the coming weeks.”
The advisory also calls for Mexican citizens living abroad permanently, especially in the United States, to follow the instructions of local authorities.
“Measures to contain the virus have recently been put in place in both countries, including limitations on border crossings and fewer flights,” the release states.
This story has been updated to reflect a break down on the new cases in the Mexican state of Coahuila, and a travel advisory issued this morning by the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It also shows the updated date of death, correcting it to Monday instead of Tuesday.
Updates will be posted as soon as more information is available both here and in our print edition on Friday.
