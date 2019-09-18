9-18-19 Jail Log

Aug. 28

Apolonio Barrera

Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz in a drug free zone

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Oscar Luevanos

DWI 3rd or more

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Castulo Morin Criminal trespass, criminal mischief greater or equal to $100 less than $750

Del Rio Police Department

Guillermo Villegas

DWI

Texas Department of Public Safety

Aug. 29

Robert Lee Mills

Theft of firearm

Del Rio Police Department

Ricky S Pequeno

DWI first offense

Del Rio Police Department

Juan Carlos Segovia

Resisting arrest search or transport, criminal mischief greater or equal to $750 less than $2,500

Del Rio Police Department

