9-18-19 Jail Log
Aug. 28
Apolonio Barrera
Possession of marijuana less than 2 oz in a drug free zone
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Oscar Luevanos
DWI 3rd or more
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Castulo Morin Criminal trespass, criminal mischief greater or equal to $100 less than $750
Del Rio Police Department
Guillermo Villegas
DWI
Texas Department of Public Safety
Aug. 29
Robert Lee Mills
Theft of firearm
Del Rio Police Department
Ricky S Pequeno
DWI first offense
Del Rio Police Department
Juan Carlos Segovia
Resisting arrest search or transport, criminal mischief greater or equal to $750 less than $2,500
Del Rio Police Department
