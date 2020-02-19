A Del Rio man was recently arrested and is now facing drug possession charges, after an incident that started as a traffic stop in Del Rio’s south side, police records show.
Nathan Velasquez, 17, whose place of residence is listed at the 100 block of Jodobo Drive, was arrested on Feb. 8, at 12:16 a.m. at the intersection of Plaza Avenue and West Garza Street, according to an arrest report.
Police records state Velasquez was arrested after Del Rio Police officers initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation, and upon further investigation he was arrested and charged with the possession of a controlled substance.
Velasquez was charged with the possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, greater or equal to 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third degree felony, the arrest report states.
