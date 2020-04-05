Los diputados locales en Coahuila Claudia Ramírez Pineda por el PRD y Emilio de Hoyos Montemayor por UDC, exhortaron al Presidente de la República, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a tomar las medidas conducentes a fin de restringir el tránsito no indispensable de las personas provenientes de los Estados Unidos de América.
Lo anterior con el objeto de reducir al mínimo el número de contagios de coronavirus y proteger la salud de las y los mexicanos.
Los legisladores presentaron el miércoles un punto de acuerdo que fue aprobado en sesión ordinaria, donde hacen énfasis en que México comparte con Estados Unidos – el país con más casos en el mundo – una frontera por la que transitan un millón de personas diariamente, lo que puede generar un alto índice de contagios, por lo que resulta necesario tomar las medidas adecuadas para cerrar las fronteras, o cuando menos, para reducir el tránsito no indispensable por las mismas.
Aclararon que no piden que se cierre el flujo de mercancías tan necesario para ambos países, pero sí que se restrinja el acceso a personas que vienen con fines turísticos o no esenciales, pues de otro modo la crisis humanitaria en un futuro cercano puede ser bastante seria.
Indicaron que ya no basta con la implementación de filtros sanitarios en aeropuertos y centrales de autobuses; se tienen que tomar medidas ejemplares, como lo han hecho en Europa, Canadá, incluso Estados Unidos donde cerraron parcialmente sus fronteras, y tienen fuertes dispositivos de control.
El gobierno de México debe prohibir el cruce de quienes no tiene como propósito el comercio y las visitas de trabajo, haciendo hincapié en que preservar la salud de las y los mexicanos debe hoy ser la máxima prioridad del gobierno federal.
En el mismo punto de acuerdo, los legisladores Ramírez y De Hoyos solicitaron al gobierno federal intervenir urgentemente en los municipios fronterizos de Acuña y Piedras Negras para apoyar en la atención de los migrantes concentrados en estos municipios, derivado del cierre parcial de la frontera por parte de los Estados Unidos.
Resulta alarmante el caso particular de dichos municipios, donde derivado precisamente de las restricciones fronterizas por parte de Estados Unidos, existe un riesgo de contagio latente debido a la concentración de migrantes que inevitablemente estará en los albergues durante días, lo que hace necesario que se adopten las medidas sanitarias y de cuidado para adecuar esos albergues y que no representen un foco de contagio que detone el número de casos en el estado.
Legislators urge partial border
closure
Coahuila state legislators Claudia Ramírez Pineda (PRD) and Emilio de Hoyos Montemayor (UDC) urged Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to take necessary actions to restrict non-essential transit of people from the United States into Mexico.
The measure, they said, is aiming at minimizing the number of coronavirus infections and protect the health of Mexican nationals.
The legislators presented a non-binding point of agreement Wednesday, at the Coahuila house of representatives, in Saltillo, which was approved in regular session.
The document highlights the fact that Mexico shares with the United States – the most affected country worldwide – a border crossed by millions on a daily basis, which can lead to infections, so it states it is necessary to take appropriate measures to close the borders, or at least to restrict non-essential travel.
The legislators said this measure does not intend to restrict the flow of goods necessary for both countries, but to limit the transit of people who are coming for non-essential purposes, they warned that if Mexican authorities fail to take action, the humanitarian crisis in the near future can be quite serious.
They indicated that screening in airports and bus stations is no longer enough, stronger measures need to be taken, as other countries have done in Europe, as Canada, and even the United States, where they partially closed their borders.
The Mexican government must ban the border crossings that are not trade or work-related, emphasizing that preserving the health of Mexican nationals must be the highest priority of the federal government.
In the same point of agreement, legislators Ramírez and De Hoyos asked the federal government to intervene in the border municipalities of Acuña and Piedras Negras, to address migrants concentrated in these municipalities due to the U.S. border restrictions.
The case of these municipalities is alarming, they said, because there is a risk of contagion due to the high concentration of migrants in shelters.
