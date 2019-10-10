I watched it all with Woodward and Bernstein’s headlines making Nixon a crook beyond redemption. There was no Twitter for Nixon’s side, but a subdued voice in the mainstream media interested in balance.
There was absolutely no interest in Bernstein’s parents being members of the Communist Party and the possibility of bias in their son, now employed by CNN.
Woodward was an unquestioned hero, still employed by the Washington Post circling the protective wagons around wide eyed John Brennan as Bill Barr’s justice department closes in on the Obama/ Clinton years of injustice.
They legitimately found a crime on Nixon, not knowing or planning the Watergate break-in, but criminally paying the participants for silence after the fact, unforgivable. John Dean, Nixon’s chief of staff, turned state’s evidence, and is still married to a buxom blonde working allegedly out of the DNC headquarters as ladies of the evening, the break-in was looking to find evidence for.
Trump’s impeachment is even more desperate than Watergate. The Pelosi Congress is not voting, putting Congress on record for legal impeachment. They are calling it an impeachment inquiry which avoids the rules of equal access for each side in open session for the world to see.
Democrats can subpoena witness but Republicans can’t in fairness. It’s super-secret, held in the SCIF in total security. Why?
You will hear the talking points from the dominant media rather than enlightening transparency, all under Democrat control. Why should the White House comply with fishing subpoenas without equal rights?
The Democrats will subpoena all of Trump’s conversations knowing they can’t be released, then loudly screech “Watergate cover up.” The truth will eventually prevail, but this is a kangaroo court designed to end with impeachment
I want presidents today and forever to fight against using political office to sell influence, costing tax payers.
The media informs us that Hunter Biden’s near $2 billion meets all legal requirements, asking what all the fuss is about. Joe Biden president after his son receives $1.5 billion from the Chinese Communist Party?
There’s can be no doubt there was a quid pro quo payoff with Joe Biden openly bragging about it on record. Trump released his full conversation in transparency for all to see with the president of Ukraine.
The Democrats are desperately alleging he only did it to eliminate Biden’s as a competitor, by skillfully taking words out of context in dark desperation. It’s every president’s responsibility to expose corruption against America’s interest at anytime, anywhere for any reason.
They accuse Trump’s children of making money, but their enterprise is private sector chance taking, producing taxes. Didn’t they all agree not to start any new foreign ventures during their father’s presidency to prevent just this exact partisan hullabaloo?
Trump is the other side of a tricky, polished politician knowing how to stay out of trouble with a nitpicking media tirelessly working to destroy him.
For eight years of Obama/Hillary, it was all sunshine and roses as Communist China gained near economic and military parity, finance by our willing trade imbalance. Now it’s how dare he look for dirt on Biden using government!
But it’s was a good thing that the Obama/Clinton Democrats used the full weight of government to find or create dirt on Trump during the 2016 election, now desperately working with a failing insurance policy to remove him.
When the first deep state whistleblower with his/her Hillary Clinton lawyer failed, they create a second with first-hand knowledge. Now a third. I watched a Bob Woodward interview this morning. He said essentially “if they keep looking they will eventually find something to impeach him for.”
Remember Clinton’s war room with the Ragin Cajun, and dissembling Paul Be gala’s daily rebuttals to a breathless media?
Bill Clinton was found guilty of 11 felonies, losing his license to practice law, and his popularity ratings improved to record levels. Newt Gingrich, his adversary, fell to record lows, soon thereafter leaving Congress. Sometimes, crime pays.
Trump is nuts! He doesn’t have a war room to spread the protecting manure. He is a one-man army using Twitter, and his daily White House confrontations with the media.
This way the cameras are on him, not creating matinee idols like disappearing CNN reporter, Jim Acosta. If he can keep the economy strong against the constantly scheming left, he will be rewarded with a second term, a God sent blessing for American prosperity, and a chance for continued dominance in the world. Corruption just ain’t good, and Trump don’t need more money.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
