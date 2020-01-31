Two teams of Val Verde County 4-Hers finished second and fourth in a recent food challenge competition in San Angelo.
“I am proud to report that our Junior team, comprised of Juan Manuel Rodriguez, Antonio Scott, Norrin Martinez and Emily Paxton, placed second, and our Intermediate team, comprised of Hailey Billings, Reed Hunt, Mia Paxton and Randy Scott, placed fourth in the San Angelo Livestock Show Food Challenge, which was held Jan. 22,” said Raquel Rodriguez, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent for Family, Community and Health.
“I am so proud of these 4-Hers for taking on the challenge, stepping out of their comfort zone, working together effectively and representing Val Verde County,” she added.
The two Val Verde County teams were among 61 teams entered in the competition, which took place in the Wells Fargo Pavilion in San Angelo.
Rodriguez said the food challenge competition is much like the television show “Chopped.”
“The teams are given a set of ingredients, and they have to come together as a team and figure out what they’re going to cook with those ingredients. They are also given $5 in play money to go to the pantry and purchase ingredients that were not in their bags,” Rodriguez said.
She noted the teams have 40 minutes to prepare a dish.
“While preparing the dish, they have to remember their food safety rules. They have to keep in mind what their dish’s cost analysis is, and they have to ensure their work space is cleaned,” Rodriguez said.
Once the preparation of the dish is complete, the team goes into another room and is grilled about the dish.
“They have to speak about the dish and talk about the nutrients in their ingredients, the cost analysis. They have to know what the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate guidelines are and know what categories their dish falls in with regards to MyPlate,” Rodriguez said.
She noted each member of the team must be equally conversant about the prepared dish and its components.
“It can get pretty intense. They’re being judged on whether they can work together as a team, on their communication, if they’re following proper food safety practices and their presentation,” Rodriguez said.
She said the 4-H adult leader for the Food Challenge portion of the 4-H Food and Nutrition Project is Dalila Paxton and noted this is the second year the Val Verde County 4-H is offering Food Challenge.
Rodriguez said as a next step she would like to partner with local restaurants to teach the young 4-H cooks about commercial food preparation.
Rodriguez said anyone interested in participating in the 4-H Food and Nutrition Program or any restaurants interested in developing a partnership with 4-H should contact her at (830) 774-7591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.