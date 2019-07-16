VP Mike Pence and a delegation including GOP Senators John Cornyn and Lindsey Graham visited border detention centers, https://is.gd/PQIMGX.
Ungodly was the physical and moral stench of overcrowding’s unsanitary conditions.
Glossing-over administration crimes, Pence opined: “They’re well-cared for”, contradicting plain sight, https://is.gd/SRLCel.
When others suffer from the politics of cruelty evil prevails!
His deeply held Christian values?
Exposed was Pence’s “integrity” when character matters most!
Meanwhile, Jews around the country protest, https://is.gd/T71DVE, some arrested acting upon a commitment to a promise! “As Jews, neither our history nor our values will allow us to sit idly by while our neighbors are locked in camps, https://is.gd/JWmUHI.”
Empathetic memories birth compassion. 3,331 years later, Pharaoh’s cruelty to God’s chosen people is remembered at the Passover Seder; Jesus’ Last Supper, celebrated by Christian Communion. Jewish lament; 79 years since the Holocaust, has been “Never to let it happen again!”
May People of the Book and others respond to Justice’s cry: “Evil shall not triumph when keeping a sacred vow!”
Barry Zavah
Alpine, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.