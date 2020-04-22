Del Rioans with symptoms of COVID-19 are being asked to register for free, drive-through testing for the disease set for Thursday.
The drive-through testing will be done at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Val Verde Regional Medical Center officials released a flyer with information about the drive-through testing, noting, “Testing is only available for individuals with symptoms.”
“To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion and/or loss of taste and/or smell,” the flyer reads.
Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. said the testing is part of widespread testing effort targeting rural areas being conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8.
Owens noted he was told “the purpose of the initiative is to quickly increase the availability of COVID-19 testing to all areas of the state.”
“You’re going to have to go through a screening process before coming in to have the test done. This is part of the governor’s task force that he put together to go out and do testing,” Owens said in a telephone interview Wednesday.
Owens added the testing initiative is a collaboration between the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Management Task Force and several other agencies.
Getting results, Owens said, may take a few days.
“If you get a negative test result, you will get a phone call advising that you have a negative. If you get a positive, then what they’ll do is call the county judge or the local health authority and the patient. So a negative, we will not be told, but we will be told when it’s a positive,” Owens said.
Area residents interested in being tested must call ahead for an appointment.
The number for residents to call is (512) 883-2400.
Residents may also register at the following web site: https://txcovidtest.org
The web site takes respondents to an online registration tool and asks if they wish to receive messages from the COVID-19 Test Registration System.
The next page informs respondents that the online registration tool requires text messaging, and persons who wish to be screened over the phone are asked to call (512) 883-2400.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of noon Tuesday, 198 of Texas’ 254 counties had reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Harris County leads Texas counties with 4,977 positive cases, and Dallas County is second with a total of 2,512 positive cases.
A total of 20,196 positive cases have been reported in Texas, with 517 deaths, 6,486 persons considered recovered and 1,678 persons hospitalized for the disease.
The DSHS reports 205,399 total tests have been conducted in the state, 9,369 by public labs and 196,030 by private labs.
