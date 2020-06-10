Dr. Tiffany Culver

Dr. Tiffany Culver was voted by students as Faculty of the Year.

Sul Ross State University recognized honors students, scholarship recipients and campus favorites highlighting the academic year for those attending the Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Uvalde campuses.

Since the college was unable to hold its traditional banquet, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, they created a video to celebrate those students and released the list with the names of the honorees.

The video is posted in the university’s public relations YouTube channel at SRSU PR, in the following link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUoyBdBkx7N13Nq6GMVG9Ng and the list of students and organizations recognized is as follows:

Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society

Alpha Chi is a national collegiate honor society open to students studying any academic discipline. Those inducted take part in a ceremony and they receive an Alpha Chi medallion to wear at commencement as well as a lapel pin.

• 2019-2020 Inductees

Danielle A. Arias, Del Rio

Irma M. Arredondo, Crystal City

Thery Cardenas, Eagle Pass

Dacia Gamez, Eagle Pass

Anthony Michael Joseph Gaucin, Uvalde

Lynet Isabel Gil, Eagle Pass

Lysette Aiko Huerta, Eagle Pass

Jessika Ledezma, Eagle Pass

Guadalupe Rangel, Del Rio

• MRGC Scholarship recipients

Avalos Teacher Education Scholarship

Jessika Ledezma, Eagle Pass

• Bill & Lois Rankin Scholarship

Jenny Elizalde-Cruz, Del Rio

Jessika Ledezma, Eagle Pass

Emmanuel Odin, Del Rio

• Institute for Mexicans Abroad Scholarship for Del Rio area students

Oscar Barrera, Del Rio

Giovanna Cardenas, Del Rio

Jose Cervera, Del Rio

Gisela De La Cruz, Del Rio

Denisse Escobar, Del Rio

Kiahna Garcia, Del Rio

Francisca Gonzalez, Del Rio

Marimar Meza Rodriguez, Del Rio

Thomas Putnam, Del Rio

Guadalupe Rangel, Del Rio

• The Bank and Trust of Del Rio Scholarship

Kiahna Garcia, Del Rio

• Excellence Scholarship

Anthony Gaucin, Uvalde

Andrea Guerrero, Del Rio

Jessika Ledezma, Eagle Pass

• Faculty/Staff Excellence Scholarship

Melissa Amparan, Alpine

• Good Neighbor Scholarship

Kiahna Garcia, Del Rio

• Student Deposit Fund Scholarship

Denisse Escobar, Del Rio

Kiahna Garcia, Del Rio

Jamie Moreno, Eagle Pass

• Student Services Fee Scholarship

Danielle Arias, Del Rio

Oscar Barrera, Del Rio

Giovanna Cardenas, Del Rio

Haylee Carleton, Camp Wood

Jose Cervera, Del Rio

Gisela De La Cruz, Del Rio

Jenny Elizalde-Cruz, Del Rio

Denisse Escobar, Del Rio

Sandra Flores, Uvalde

Dacia Gamez, Eagle Pass

Kiahna Garcia, Del Rio

Anthony Gaucin, Uvalde

Kimberly Gomez, Uvalde

Andrea Guerrero, Del Rio

Anna-Lisa Hernandez, College Station

Patricia Hernandez, Eagle Pass

Alexya Herrera, Eagle Pass

Martha Jimenez, Del Rio

Jessika Ledezma, Eagle Pass

Azalia Martinez, Eagle Pass

Marimar Meza Rodriguez, Del Rio

Jamie Moreno, Eagle Pass

Emmanuel Odin, Del Rio

Victor Ortiz, Eagle Pass

Nidia Pena, Laredo

Daniel Perez, Del Rio

Aracely Pina, Eagle Pass

Thomas Putnam, Del Rio

Guadalupe Rangel, Del Rio

Diana Rodriguez, Eagle Pass

Jenifer Rogers, Del Rio

Ashley Rubio, Eagle Pass

Enedelia Soto Quintanilla, Uvalde

Stephanie Trevino, Eagle Pass

Claudia Valdez, Eagle Pass

• Student clubs

Future Educator’s Club

National Council of the Teachers of English (NCTE)

Psychology Club

Writer’s Club

Society of Biologists Club

Club Wattsell (Graduate Counseling Club)

Math Club

Spanish Club

• Favorites for 2019-2020

Students voted for their favorites on each campus as well as Faculty of the Year.

Favorite Female Student, Del Rio Campus

Yuritssa Trevino

Favorite Male Student, Del Rio Campus

Santana Tarango

Favorite Male Student, Eagle Pass Campus

Victor Ortiz

Favorite Female Student, Eagle Pass Campus

Ana Suarez

Favorite Male Student, Uvalde Campus

Luis Melendez

Favorite Female Student, Uvalde Campus

Haylee Carlton

Favorite Staff Member, Eagle Pass Campus

Bianca Vela

Favorite Staff Member, Uvalde Campus

Derek Serrano

Favorite Staff Member, Uvalde Campus

John Aviles

Favorite Staff Member, Del Rio Campus

Karina Rosas

• Faculty of the Year

Dr. Tiffany Culver

