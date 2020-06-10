Sul Ross State University recognized honors students, scholarship recipients and campus favorites highlighting the academic year for those attending the Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Uvalde campuses.
Since the college was unable to hold its traditional banquet, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, they created a video to celebrate those students and released the list with the names of the honorees.
The list of students and organizations recognized is as follows:
Alpha Chi National Honor Scholarship Society
Alpha Chi is a national collegiate honor society open to students studying any academic discipline. Those inducted take part in a ceremony and they receive an Alpha Chi medallion to wear at commencement as well as a lapel pin.
• 2019-2020 Inductees
Danielle A. Arias, Del Rio
Irma M. Arredondo, Crystal City
Thery Cardenas, Eagle Pass
Dacia Gamez, Eagle Pass
Anthony Michael Joseph Gaucin, Uvalde
Lynet Isabel Gil, Eagle Pass
Lysette Aiko Huerta, Eagle Pass
Jessika Ledezma, Eagle Pass
Guadalupe Rangel, Del Rio
• MRGC Scholarship recipients
Avalos Teacher Education Scholarship
Jessika Ledezma, Eagle Pass
• Bill & Lois Rankin Scholarship
Jenny Elizalde-Cruz, Del Rio
Jessika Ledezma, Eagle Pass
Emmanuel Odin, Del Rio
• Institute for Mexicans Abroad Scholarship for Del Rio area students
Oscar Barrera, Del Rio
Giovanna Cardenas, Del Rio
Jose Cervera, Del Rio
Gisela De La Cruz, Del Rio
Denisse Escobar, Del Rio
Kiahna Garcia, Del Rio
Francisca Gonzalez, Del Rio
Marimar Meza Rodriguez, Del Rio
Thomas Putnam, Del Rio
Guadalupe Rangel, Del Rio
• The Bank and Trust of Del Rio Scholarship
Kiahna Garcia, Del Rio
• Excellence Scholarship
Anthony Gaucin, Uvalde
Andrea Guerrero, Del Rio
Jessika Ledezma, Eagle Pass
• Faculty/Staff Excellence Scholarship
Melissa Amparan, Alpine
• Good Neighbor Scholarship
Kiahna Garcia, Del Rio
• Student Deposit Fund Scholarship
Denisse Escobar, Del Rio
Kiahna Garcia, Del Rio
Jamie Moreno, Eagle Pass
• Student Services Fee Scholarship
Danielle Arias, Del Rio
Oscar Barrera, Del Rio
Giovanna Cardenas, Del Rio
Haylee Carleton, Camp Wood
Jose Cervera, Del Rio
Gisela De La Cruz, Del Rio
Jenny Elizalde-Cruz, Del Rio
Denisse Escobar, Del Rio
Sandra Flores, Uvalde
Dacia Gamez, Eagle Pass
Kiahna Garcia, Del Rio
Anthony Gaucin, Uvalde
Kimberly Gomez, Uvalde
Andrea Guerrero, Del Rio
Anna-Lisa Hernandez, College Station
Patricia Hernandez, Eagle Pass
Alexya Herrera, Eagle Pass
Martha Jimenez, Del Rio
Jessika Ledezma, Eagle Pass
Azalia Martinez, Eagle Pass
Marimar Meza Rodriguez, Del Rio
Jamie Moreno, Eagle Pass
Emmanuel Odin, Del Rio
Victor Ortiz, Eagle Pass
Nidia Pena, Laredo
Daniel Perez, Del Rio
Aracely Pina, Eagle Pass
Thomas Putnam, Del Rio
Guadalupe Rangel, Del Rio
Diana Rodriguez, Eagle Pass
Jenifer Rogers, Del Rio
Ashley Rubio, Eagle Pass
Enedelia Soto Quintanilla, Uvalde
Stephanie Trevino, Eagle Pass
Claudia Valdez, Eagle Pass
• Student clubs
Future Educator’s Club
National Council of the Teachers of English (NCTE)
Psychology Club
Writer’s Club
Society of Biologists Club
Club Wattsell (Graduate Counseling Club)
Math Club
Spanish Club
• Favorites for 2019-2020
Students voted for their favorites on each campus as well as Faculty of the Year.
Favorite Female Student, Del Rio Campus
Yuritssa Trevino
Favorite Male Student, Del Rio Campus
Santana Tarango
Favorite Male Student, Eagle Pass Campus
Victor Ortiz
Favorite Female Student, Eagle Pass Campus
Ana Suarez
Favorite Male Student, Uvalde Campus
Luis Melendez
Favorite Female Student, Uvalde Campus
Haylee Carlton
Favorite Staff Member, Eagle Pass Campus
Bianca Vela
Favorite Staff Member, Uvalde Campus
Derek Serrano
Favorite Staff Member, Uvalde Campus
John Aviles
Favorite Staff Member, Del Rio Campus
Karina Rosas
• Faculty of the Year
Dr. Tiffany Culver
