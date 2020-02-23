ACUÑA. México – La Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal, convoca a la comunidad acuñense a participar en la consulta pública en torno al Reglamento de Tránsito y Vialidad, que se realizará el próximo jueves 27 de febrero, a partir de las 10 a.m. en la Infoteca municipal.
El Secretario del Ayuntamiento Felipe Basulto Corona, informó que el reglamento está conformado por 140 artículos y 12 capítulos, que pueden ser consultados en la página www.acuna.gob.mx, ya colocada en los redes sociales, reglamento que contará con artículos transitorios para el periodo de adaptación.
Esta consulta ciudadana, es para recibir los comentarios, sugerencias y propuestas de las personas que emitan su opinión sobre este reglamento, cuyo foro será presidido por regidores comisionados a seguridad, el Secretario del Ayuntamiento Felipe Basulto Corona y el Presidente Municipal Roberto de los Santos Vázquez.
“Por el momento está proyectado el foro en el horario matutino, pero de acuerdo a solicitudes emitidas, verán la posibilidad de hacer otra consulta”, indicó.
Se evalúa la implementación de la tarjeta amarilla, como medida preventiva, derecho a la defensa ciudadana, temas ambientales, protección a menores, dispositivos electrónicos, trato a mascotas, reclasificación de transporte, entre otros, son algunos de los temas contemplados en este reglamento, señaló.
Una vez terminada la consulta a través de foros, los comentarios factibles serán considerados, para su revisión por la comisión de reglamentación y su pase a cabildo, para posteriormente turnarlo al Congreso del Estado para su validación y publicación en el periódico oficial.
City officials holding public forum for new traffic code
ACUÑA, Mexico – Acuña city officials are inviting members of the community to participate in the Traffic and Public Roads Code forum, to be held Feb. 27, starting at 10 a.m., at the Infoteca Municipal building.
Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto Corona said the new code is made up of 140 articles in 12 chapters, and can be consulted online at www.acuna.gob.mx. The document is also in social media, and includes articles for the transition period.
This public form is intended to give the community an opportunity to provide feedback, make suggestions and proposals on this regulation. The forum will be chaired by councilmembers, Municipal Secretary Felipe Basulto Corona and Municipal President Roberto de los Santos Vázquez.
“As of right now the forum is planned for the morning hours, but we are evaluating the possibility of holding more forums,” he said.
Some of the new articles include the implementation of a yellow “warning” card, the right to self-defense, environmental issues, protection of minors, electronic devices, treatment of animals, transportation reclassification, among others, he said.
Once the public forums are held, comments will be validated and considered for implementation and reviewed by the regulatory committee and the council, the final document will be later turned over to the State Congress for validation and publication in the official newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.