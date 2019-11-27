Two years ago, Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones took on Will Hurd for the right to represent Texas District 23 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
After losing by 926 votes, Ortiz Jones said she needed to take some time and decide if she wanted to take another shot at the seat. She said after seeing Hurd’s performance, including voting against the interests of the communities he was supposed to represent, she decided to give it another go and formally announced her intention to seek the Democratic nomination for the seat.
“This is my community. I grew up in Texas District 23,” Ortiz Jones said during a visit to the News-Herald Friday afternoon. She currently resides in San Antonio.
Ortiz Jones has an extensive background in public service. She served in the United States Air Force, served in civil service and served in different governmental roles, under former president Barack Obama and current President Donald Trump, that encompassed national defense and trade. She said public service is key to her and has been honored to serve this nation in a variety of ways.
During her first run at political office, Ortiz Jones said she was able to tour many areas, such as Del Rio, and see firsthand the failure of many policies implemented under Hurd’s current administration. The biggest of those policies was the failure of the healthcare system, and Ortiz Jones said that was her top priority for running again.
“Texas is the most uninsured state in the country. In rural areas, people are suffering from a lack of doctors and the high cost of healthcare and prescription drugs. I want to help bring back down those costs. I want to focus on infrastructure, particularly broadband, and improve the communication between rural areas and doctors so that those areas don’t get further and further behind. As a veteran, I am able to receive care through the VA (Veterans Affairs), but I want to make sure we improve and continue getting the medical help that was promised to our veterans,” Ortiz Jones said.
Ortiz Jones also said improving Texas District 23’s rural areas are of key importance to her.
“Seventy percent of this district is rural, so we need to do things like invest in infrastructure in these communities. A lot of people want to continue to live in these areas, but there are not a lot of economic opportunities in some those areas where they grew up,” Ortiz Jones said.
Ortiz Jones said there are a number of things specific to Del Rio that she wanted to focus on during her campaign as well, including Laughlin Air Force Base, immigration and aiding Customs and Border Protection not only in executing their mission, but aiding the agents themselves.
“I visited the shelter here in Del Rio a few months ago and it was great to see how this community handled that situation. You all recognized the need and approached it in a manner that worked. You treated them with both compassion and dignity,” Ortiz Jones said.
“The cooperation between Mexico and the United States is evident here. Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña are tied together in several ways, not just through economic ties. I also visited the port of entry and saw how they were able to make things work with fewer resources than other places. I’d also like to focus on a second international bridge. I want to help make true immigration and trade policies that will help in the long term. I’m not looking at short-sighted policies. In terms of the bridge, that would help not just trade but someone has to build that stuff, too, so that’s a step in bringing in jobs.”
“Laughlin is a big part of the commitment to the national security of our country, and I want to make sure it has the resources needed to do that and I want to make sure it is always a part of the conversation,” she added.
“I want to make sure our customs officers and agents have the resources they need to do their jobs. I also had a chance to meet with the folks at Lake Amistad. That’s a beautiful part of this area and we need to protect those resources and develop the economic opportunities associated with it. We have to make sure that projects out there aren’t stagnant and work to improve the facilities and programs there,” Ortiz Jones said.
