Not wanting to venture too far from home on Sunday morning, I decided to engage in a favorite pastime: driving slowly along less-traveled roads and looking for birds along brushy fence lines.
One of the best places I’ve found to engage in this activity is along Chapman Drive at the edge of the big field north of Walmart. Early on a weekend morning, there’s not a lot of traffic in this area, and if I see something interesting, that warrants further investigation, there’s also plenty of places to pull over.
I turned onto Chapman from Veterans Boulevard and slowly traveled east. I stopped along a drainage that bisects the big field and watched some Lark Sparrows on the ground. I continued east on Chapman, passing Dodson and traveling almost all the way to the first houses on Chapman, but decided to turn around.
Returning to the intersection of Chapman and Dodson, I turned south onto Dodson and continued past the Border Patrol’s sector headquarters complex to the short road that leads to the Bedell Avenue water tanks.
I drove up to the water tanks, turned the car around, pulled slightly off the road, rolled down the windows and shut off the engine.
I could hear lots of birds out in the brush – Northern Mockingbirds, Brown-crested Flycatchers, Yellow-breasted Chats.
Intermittently, I also heard a sweet, simple melody; a few notes, rising, then falling and frequently repeated.
The song sounded familiar, but I wasn’t able to identify it right away. After thinking about it for a time, it suddenly came to me: Cassin’s Sparrow. I remembered also that Michael G. taught me this song, which he said he learned because there were a lot of Cassin’s Sparrows singing in the fields and meadows near the city airport, when he worked there years ago.
Cassin’s Sparrows, like many of their brethren, are drab little things, clad in a pale, grayish-brown plumage, with the hint of a yellow patch just in front of their eyes, but, as Cornell puts it, “the Cassin’s Sparrow makes up in musical performance what it lacks in bright colors.”
Cornell said one naturalist described the Cassin’s Sparrow’s song as having “an indescribable sweetness and pathos.”
I’m not sure I’d go that far, but it is a beautiful little song.
I returned to the car and drove slowly back the way I had come, heading north on Dodson. At Newton Drive, I turned east, then south again on Braddie, a dirt road that took me to the east side of the water tank complex. I parked there and played a recording of the Cassin’s Sparrow song, and in a few seconds, a male flew in close to investigate, and I was able to take a photo of it.
