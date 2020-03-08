The Del Rio News-Herald asked the members of Val Verde County Commissioners Court and the Del Rio City Council to give us their opinions on the creation of a groundwater conservation district for Val Verde County.
We asked each of the five members of county commissioners court and the seven members of the city council to answer the following questions:
“Do you favor the creation of a Val Verde County Groundwater Conservation District? If you do not, what conditions would have to exist for you to favor the creation of such a district?”
Val Verde County Commissioners Court
County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr.: “I think we need one. The only problem is, when you say that, is that it needs to be tied to something, which we’ve never been able to do that, and it needs to be tied to either the spring flow, the Devils River, monitoring wells, and then, the Texas Water Development Board, the last plan that they had done, they came up with four zones, (and) this was unbelievable, because we’d never really looked at it from that side, so do I think we need a groundwater district, yes.
“But at the end of the day, the landowners have a right to sell water, so we need to find the happy medium where they can sell water and still protect our springs and the Devils River and the average citizen, the right for them to be able to use water in their property.
“When I first came to the court as a commissioner in 2007, Region 7, they were saying that we have 25,000 acre feet of water here, and then we, the county and the city, did a study, and we were in that 70,000, 75,000 acre feet of water, but even the individuals we paid to do that study, when we were in Austin, when you looked at everything and read everything, it was now 125,000, 140,000 acre feet, so it kept going higher and higher.
“Some of the numbers, the last time we went to the state, landowners were at that 200,000, 225,000 acre feet of water, which even some of the individuals that wanted to pump water said that wasn’t realistic, so you have to tie it into a spring flow or the Devils River, you have to tie it into something other than just throwing out a number and saying we’re going to pump this water, and that’s the issue.
“The way the members were going to be set up, I think the Texas Water Development Board gave us an idea, different members from every area, and then the city, the county, private individuals, somebody from the private sector.
“The other deal was, also, when you go to put this thing together, we need to go in open-minded and know that individuals have a right to sell water. I’ve always said, the city, I think they have 11,000 acre feet that they don’t use, that just goes down into the Rio Grande every day, so why wouldn’t you use that, sell that water? Because the city would actually have its finger on the switch if the spring flow starts to drop and now you have a history of using the water.
“And then also citizens of Val Verde County need to understand, their water usage here, we’d never regulate it, you can’t regulate it, whatever you’re using here in your county to water your sheep, your goats, actually just for the homes, but when you start saying ‘water district,’ everybody freaks out. Well, your water’s protected.
“We just want to have a handle on how much water leaves our county, that way the water that you’re using here in Val Verde County, you can actually turn on the spigot and get some.
“I really believe that if we were to sit down, with an open mind, if you can get where everybody leaves unhappy, I think we’ve come up with a good water district. If everybody leaves happy, you can’t work for that, because it’s unattainable.”
Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw:
“I’m for the protection of Val Verde County water, and if the creation of a county groundwater conservation district is what it would take to protect the water we got, as well as the property rights every Texan has, I would be for it.
“Every Texas landowner has the right to the water underneath their land, but if they hurt their neighbors, that’s when I’ve got a problem, and that’s where we need control. I’ve got real strong feelings about this.”
Commissioner Pct. 2 Juan Carlos Vazquez:
“Right now, the way it is, I think we’re doing great right now, without one. But I’m all for protecting the water for the citizens of Val Verde County and Del Rio, but I am a firm believer that landowners have a right to so whatever they want to on their property, so I believe the owners of big properties can do whatever they want.
“Where I would step in is to try and protect the citizens of Val Verde County if it starts affecting them, of water leaving the county and big companies taking the water and then it affecting the citizens of Del Rio. I’m for the landowners, I’ve got tons of constituents that are landowners, protecting their rights, but also I am for a (ground) water district if it starts affecting the people of Val Verde County. That’s where I stand with that.”
Commissioner Pct. 3 Beau Nettleton:
“At this particular time, I think the creation of a groundwater conservation district is premature. In the last session of the Texas Legislature, House Bill 3099 was introduced in which the Texas Water Development Board would set the spring flows for the San Felipe Springs, the Devils River and the Pecos River, and that didn’t pass.
“My philosophy is, the state owns the surface water, so they need to determine what they want and what they need the springs to flow at, then from there calculate the availability to maintain spring flows. To do it the other way is backwards in my opinion.
“I think once we can get that passed and have the state come in and do what they need to do, determine the trigger points and river flows, then you can have a conversation about a groundwater district.
“I would support a groundwater district like the one that was originally proposed 16 years ago, the division of Val Verde County into three management zones, the San Felipe Basin, the Devils River Basin and the Pecos River Basin, that would be managed independently because water sources need to be managed independently. Inside those management zones, once the spring flows were set, calculations could be made on the water that is available and it could be divided among the property owners within that basin.
“Currently Val Verde County is under the rule of capture and there are no guaranteed permits for water. Once a groundwater district is created and permits are issued, at that point, an individual has something to sell. The county without a district, with the resources we have, they have concerns about overpumping and litigation from environmental groups because there is no district.
“I am not convinced a groundwater conservation district would protect us as much as everyone seems to think it would. I think (a better method) is to determine the flows of rivers and springs and what is required to maintain them, then divide the rest equally amongst all the landowners.
“I think the state of Texas needs to get more engaged in these processes, and that was the purpose of House Bill 3099. After that, it’s just a matter of managing those numbers.”
Commissioner Pct. 4 Gustavo “Gus” Flores:
“I favor something that’s going to protect our citizens and our landowners concerning the water that is underneath Val Verde County, which is quite a bit. I believe that down the road, we need to develop a groundwater district, so we have some kind of protection when it comes to who’s pumping water and how much water you’re going to pump out of Val Verde County.
“It’s coming. It’s going to happen one of these days, and somebody’s going to start selling water, and we’re going to start collecting taxes on the water that’s being sold. But we do not want to sell water to the point that we’re going to dry the county out, and we’re going to have water problems. There’s no way. That’s why I think we need to develop a groundwater district and come with all the right tools and mechanisms to make it work, to really protect our people, our citizens and our landowners.”
Del Rio City Council
Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano:
“I believe it is important to protect our assets, which may include state legislation, a district or other various types of legislation. That may include local, state or federal measures. I support the best protections that all stakeholders can agree upon and ensure those protections do not impede on rights guaranteed by our constitution.”
Councilman Jim De Reus:
“I am in favor of creating a groundwater conservation district as water is a precious resource that we need to protect. However, the devil is in the details, so I can’t commit to support a bill before seeing it.
“I have spoken with some of the individuals running for state offices about the topic to start greasing the wheels and will reach out to more after the primary (election).”
Councilman Alfredo “Fred” Carranza Jr.:
“I believe that the most precious natural resource Val Verde County has to offer is our abundance of water. I think that we need to protect our water supply by creating a mechanism to monitor the levels of our aquifer, or better yet, aquifers. As the levels of water go down, so may the quality of the water.
“Our surplus of water also places a large target on us by cities that are not as fortunate. I would hope that we have enough quality water for our lifetimes and probably our kids’, but we want to ensure that it exists for generations and beyond.
“Water rights proponents and conservancy beliefs at some point will need to come to an agreement that would benefit their needs, but most importantly, ours.”
Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado:
“Do I support a (ground)water district? Absolutely.
“Why? Del Rio must protect (its) water if (it) is to grow. Unlike oil, people need water to survive. We must plan ahead for the next 50 years and prepare to assure that we will have the water necessary for future growth.
“At least five bills to form a (ground)water district have been submitted to our legislators since approximately 2005, and all were pulled before going to committee due to lack of consensus among our local elected officials, landowners and some local citizens.
“If we really care to protect our water, we must all work together to protect our water before water marketers come and take it without any consideration for the many that have wells that can possibly go dry, or we may find ourselves buying water for our citizens from the state.”
Councilman Raul C. Ojeda:
“It is a difficult task to create a groundwater conservation district for us that reside in our county. There is a diverse use of water by private landowners and public use. Within the last few decades a few attempts to create a district were thwarted by contrasting legal opinions backed by money.
“The state will eventually come to control groundwater in order to supply its big cities, but we can delay that by finding common ground in legal terms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.