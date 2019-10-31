As Trump impeachment falls apart in desperation, the mainstream media goes into gorilla dust overdrive. They just can’t allow America to be great. A few facts pertaining to Osama Bin Laden’s, and al-Baghdadi’s demise.
Al-Qaeda leader Bin Laden was forced out of Saudi Arabia in 1992, eventually establishing his base in Pakistan in his jihad against America. He attained fame for masterminding 9/11, a horrible tragedy, resulting in our war on terror, and an international manhunt.
According to the 9/11 Commission report, his expulsion from Sudan weakened Bin Laden significantly, losing between $20 and $300 million as Sudan seized his construction business in total.
On the run, he first fled to Afghanistan spreading terror, then secretly hiding in Pakistan, without resources for major terrorism. Using information gathered by waterboarding Khalid Sheik Mohammad, by George Bush, he was eventually found in Pakistan, and President Barack H. Obama had the high honor of killing him.
Three helicopters slipped across the border killing Bin Laden, and slipped back out of Pakistan undetected.
It is reported that the Obama administration released Abu Baku al-Baghdadi from prison in 2009. Other accounts had him released earlier, but remembering President Obama’s Rose Garden swap of later found guilty of desertion, Bowe Bergdahl for five Islamic terrorist, I could believe he was released in 2009.
Al-Baghdadi was the announced leader of ISIL on May 6, 2010, masterminding large scale terror attacks resulting in thousands of deaths thereafter.
As spiritual leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, he took control of much of Syria as al-Qaeda disavowed any relationship with ISIL. In 2014, he announced a worldwide caliphate promising to conquer Rome and Spain from his base of control in Iraq and Syria.
In 2015 he released a 23 minute warning to all western nations not to interfere in his matters, and celebrated the defeat of “crusaders” and “Jews” in Iraq.
He was responsible for thousands of deaths in the Middle East, known for his brutality. He videoed beheadings, threw homosexuals off buildings to their death, burned a captured, caged Jordanian pilot alive, and captured American missionary, Kayla Mueller as a sex slave before brutally killing her. Trump named the operation killing Baghdadi in her memory.
Baghdadi’s killing was complicated. Trump had to get undisclosed permission from Russia and Syria to fly low at high speed with eight helicopters, only telling them they would like the results. They hated ISIL as much as we did. They maintained silence, and al-Baghdadi and his replacement were each killed in separate attacks. Trump now confirms that Hamza bin Laden, inheriting al-Qaeda leadership from his father was killed some time ago. That leaves terrorism without three inspirational leader today, a better place for sure.
By assuming control of Syrian oil production, Trump solved the problem of the Kurds. By providing territory in northern Iraq for the Kurds they have a place to settle, leaving the buffer zone south of Turkey, where YPG often committed terrorism in a centuries old feud with the Turks.
The Syrian oil resources will provide for their resettlement and everybody should be better off. You should find it interesting that the Turks, the Syrians, the Russians and Kurds all cooperated to make the al-Baghdadi justice possible, while not informing Washington Democrats willing to use anything to impeach Trump.
This was a one day story of little note by the drive by media who couldn’t write a positive story on Trump if he cured cancer. The Washington Post headline called al-Baghdadi an astute scholar with nothing good to say about Trump. The New York Times headline was “Al-Baghdadi Raid was a Victory Built on Factors Trump Derides,” and right back to fake news that Trump was guilty of something worth impeachment in Ukraine.
Those people unwilling to listen to the other side are going to be disappointed out of their gourd, as the now silent Bull Durham review of “Russia collusion” turns into a full-fledged criminal investigation of Obama/Clinton officials making the back pages of the Post and Times in tiny headlines. I can’t imagine what CNN and MSNBC will screech after telling us for three years the Mueller report was certain prison time for Trump, now promoting Ukraine as sure impeachment.
Trump doesn’t need a war room like Clinton, having nothing to hide. The Obama/Clinton Deep State holdovers see impeachment in every sentence, constantly leaking to fellow conspirators in the media. But it will not survive when questioned by the other side in transparency. America is back, winning again.
Gene Chapman grew up on a farm in Arkansas but has lived on the Texas border for many years. He is a former chairman of the Val Verde County Republican Party.
