This primary election cycle there is an important decision; who to select as our next 63rd Judicial District Attorney; Michael Bagley, the current District Attorney or Suzanne West the City Attorney for Del Rio, Texas.
I support Suzanne West for District Attorney on her qualifications, values and commitment to family and children. However, it is not enough to know why one candidate is a good choice, when an important reason to not choose the other candidate exists.
The following are not opinions, they are records/statistics you can see for yourself: https://www.txcourts.gov/statistics/court-activity-database/ and you should because they are important to our community, you, your children and grandchildren.
Per the website for Office of Court Administration Statistical Data:
Of 13 murder-homicide cases finalized during Mr. Bagley’s tenure nine were deferred or dismissed (69% dismissed/deferred);
Of 28 sexual-assault cases finalized during Mr. Bagley’s tenure where an adult was the victim 24 were deferred or dismissed (86% dismissed/deferred);
Of 53 sexual assault or indecency cases finalized during Mr. Bagley’s tenure where the victim was a child 48 were deferred or dismissed, most were dismissed (91% dismissed/deferred).
District Attorney Bagley, emptied out many criminal cases in a backlogged roster; where did the alleged criminals dumped to? Our community.
I believe in innocence until proven guilty; that not all who are accused are guilty. However, the numbers above indicate a District Attorney failing to keep our community safe not of someone being selective.
I want a district attorney who listens and works with law enforcement, who does not fear taking tough cases to trial because he may suffer a public loss, a district attorney our law abiding citizens deserve.
When I vote I think of my children first; a district attorney should think of our children and grandchildren first too.
The choice is clear; continue with a “stable” pattern of non-prosecution and dismissals, a proven record of being soft on crime or choose something new, something stronger, something better; we can choose Suzanne West as the next district attorney to protect our community, ourselves and children and grandchildren.
