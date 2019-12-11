A Del Rio teen was arrested after getting into a local nursing home and laying down on a sofa heavily intoxicated, police say.
Alexander Gamboa, 17, a resident of the 100 block of Catherine Street, was arrested on Nov. 25 at 2:32 a.m., at the 700 block of Kingsway, and charged with public intoxication, police records show.
On that date, Del Rio Police Department officers responded to La Vida Serena nursing home, 711 Kingsway, at approximately 1:56 a.m., where an intoxicated man was reported, records state.
The caller told responding officers that a man had shown up at the front door of the business, and appeared to be drunk, the arrest report states.
The officers made contact with the man, who was laying down on a sofa; the man was disoriented and admitted to taking three LSD pills, the report states.
Gamboa was arrested and charged with public intoxication due to being a danger to himself and others, he was charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.