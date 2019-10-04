Ten Rotary International clubs from seven different cities in two countries, gathered Saturday in Del Rio for the first bi-district international convention, at the Ramada Inn.
Attending the convention were District 5840 clubs including Del Rio, Uvalde, Eagle Pass, Boerne Sunrise, Hondo D’Hannis, and District 4110 clubs including Ciudad Acuña, Empresarial Acuña, Piedras Negras, Misión Piedras Negras, Piedras Negras Poniente, and Empresarial Piedras Negras.
The convention was the brainchild of District 5840 Assistant District Governor Gloria Wilson, and District 4110 Assistant District Governor Jaime Chávez.
“This is a dream come true, we have been working for so long on this, we can do so much together, it is just a matter of working together,” Wilson said.
Wilson said some of the clubs have already worked together with the Crayola Project, a program benefiting elementary children in Acuña with school supplies every year.
Rotary Club of Del Rio president Angela Prather said some of the schools in Acuña are in dire need of repairs, thus the clubs decided to take action and do something for the children.
“There is a school in Acuña where the roof of the girls’ restroom is leaking, and we think we can help with that,” Prather said.
She said this is a two-way avenue, because Texas clubs can also benefit from the fellows in Mexico.
“We met to collaborate on binational projects and ideas we could work on together for international projects, both on U.S. side and Mexico,” Prather said.
She said this is the first event of this kind, which is helping strengthen relationships between neighbors, and that great ideas came out of the meeting.
Wilson said after the success of the first meeting they already scheduled a second one, to be held in November.
Those attending the meeting from Rotary Club of Del Rio include Assistant District Governor Gloria Wilson, Club President Angie Prather, President-Elect Anna C. Trevino, Fred Bowers, and International Lane Director Emile “Doc” Abbott.
Kim Davis and club President Russ Renaud represented Hondo; Miguel Angel Gomez and Loli Cano came from Eagle Pass; attending from Acuña were Rotary Club of Acuña President Luis Enrique García, Past President Jaime Chavez Hernandez, and Roger Paxton.
The Piedras Negras delegation included: Edgar Laurence, Jaime Mijares, Linda Romo González, Emerson Lopez Mendez, Hugo Homero Fernandez, Gabriela Oyervides Rodríguez, Alejandro de León Salinas, and Gilberto Aguilera Gonzalez.
