ACUÑA, México – Al igual que otros alcaldes de la región norte y carbonífera de Coahuila, el Presidente Municipal Roberto de los Santos Vázquez asistió el martes a reunión informativa en la vecina ciudad de Piedras Negras, sobre el coronavirus o COVID-19.
A la misma acudieron directores y responsables de clínicas y hospitales, así como titulares de jurisdicciones y direcciones de salud de estos municipios, para coordinar la aplicación de medidas para evitar la propagación del COVID-19.
La reunión fue encabezada por el Secretario de Salud en Coahuila, Roberto Bernal Gómez y como anfitrión el alcalde de Piedras Negras, Claudio Bres Garza.
Lo anterior, tras la generación de un caso de coronavirus confirmado en el municipio de Torreón, el cual se atiende sin mayores consecuencias por las autoridades de salud.
Derivado de esta reunión se hizo, un llamado a la población a no caer en falsas alertas, a mantenerse informados a través de las vías oficiales y mantener las medidas higiénicas preventivas universales, no sólo para prevenir el coronavirus sino también otras enfermedades respiratorias.
Officials joining efforts to prevent coronavirus spread
ACUÑA, Mexico – Mayors from the northern and coal-mining regions of Coahuila, including Acuña Municipal President Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, attended Tuesday an information meeting in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, to discuss preventive measures to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
Directors and managers of area clinics and hospitals, as well as public health officials in these municipalities, are coordinating efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting was led by Coahuila Health Secretary Roberto Bernal Gómez, and hosted by Piedras Negras Mayor Claudio Bres Garza.
The meeting was called for after one case of coronavirus was confirmed in Torreón, Coahuila, in the southern part of the state. The patient is currently under treatment by health officials.
Health and elected officials encouraged the general public after the meeting to not panic, stay informed through formal news outlets and maintain general preventive measures, not only to stop the coronavirus but also other respiratory illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.