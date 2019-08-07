July 28
Alma Delia Aldrete
DWI 1st offense with open container
Texas Department of Public Safety
Jose Luis Bautista
Public intoxication
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
John Blackmon
DWI
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Brittni Marquis Giles
Boating while intoxicated
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Sammy Christian Herrera
Warrant, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than 4 grams less than 400 grams
Del Rio Police Department
Luis Hill
DWI with blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15
Del Rio Police Department
Coleton Avry Starr
False drug test falsification device
Texas Department of Public Safety
July 29
Marisol Avalos
Warrant, contempt of court child support
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Fabian Lee Castillo
Sexual performance by child
Texas Department of Public Safety
Jorge Garcia
Warrant, surety to surrender fraudulent
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
July 30
Luis M. Munoz
Warrant, burglary of habitation
Del Rio Police Department
Cesar Rivera Perez
Warrant, failure to appear DWI
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
July 31
Jesus Acuna
Warrant, parole violation aggravated sexual assault
Del Rio Police Department
Robert Evans, Jr.
Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence
Del Rio Police Department
Roberto Patlan
DWI 1st offense
Texas Department of Public Safety
Kiara Darlene Stricklin
Burglary of habitation
Del Rio Police Department
Angelina Velasquez
Warrant, criminal trespass; warrant, theft of property less than $2,500 with previous convictions
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Ryan C. Yazzie
DWI
Del Rio Police Department
August 1
Gabriela Azeneth Duran
Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 400 grams
Texas Department of Public Safet
Ramon Hidalgo, III
Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
Del Rio Police Department
Jesus Limon
Criminal mischief greater than $100 less than $500
Del Rio Police Department
John Ison Warren
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3, greater or equal to 200 grams less than 400 grams
Texas Department of Public Safety
