July 28

Alma Delia Aldrete

DWI 1st offense with open container

Texas Department of Public Safety

Jose Luis Bautista

Public intoxication

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

John Blackmon

DWI

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Brittni Marquis Giles

Boating while intoxicated

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Sammy Christian Herrera

Warrant, possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than 4 grams less than 400 grams

Del Rio Police Department

Luis Hill

DWI with blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15

Del Rio Police Department

Coleton Avry Starr

False drug test falsification device

Texas Department of Public Safety

July 29

Marisol Avalos

Warrant, contempt of court child support

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Fabian Lee Castillo

Sexual performance by child

Texas Department of Public Safety

Jorge Garcia

Warrant, surety to surrender fraudulent

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

July 30

Luis M. Munoz

Warrant, burglary of habitation

Del Rio Police Department

Cesar Rivera Perez

Warrant, failure to appear DWI

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

July 31

Jesus Acuna

Warrant, parole violation aggravated sexual assault

Del Rio Police Department

Robert Evans, Jr.

Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence

Del Rio Police Department

Roberto Patlan

DWI 1st offense

Texas Department of Public Safety

Kiara Darlene Stricklin

Burglary of habitation

Del Rio Police Department

Angelina Velasquez

Warrant, criminal trespass; warrant, theft of property less than $2,500 with previous convictions

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Ryan C. Yazzie

DWI

Del Rio Police Department

August 1

Gabriela Azeneth Duran

Possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 400 grams

Texas Department of Public Safet

Ramon Hidalgo, III

Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Del Rio Police Department

Jesus Limon

Criminal mischief greater than $100 less than $500

Del Rio Police Department

John Ison Warren

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 3, greater or equal to 200 grams less than 400 grams

Texas Department of Public Safety

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.