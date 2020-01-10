Members of the San Felipe Springs Golf Course Commission want you to try golf.
The commissioners, along with Ariel Falcon, the city’s golf course professional, discussed a variety of promotional efforts planned for the golf course during the commission’s last meeting of 2019.
Falcon told the commission his research has shown many golf courses offer different specials for every day of the week.
Falcon said in 2020, he would like to introduce a “Member Monday” program.
“The guys that pay $100 monthly deserve some kind of incentive to keep paying that, and I think by giving them an extra day of the month to play golf is going to be plenty,” Falcon said.
The proposal is to open the golf course to members only on the last Monday of the month. Members would have to provide their member number and check in before play.
Another promotion Falcon suggested is “Twilight Tuesdays.”
“Everybody wants to start doing this again, especially when we get to summertime when we close at 9 p.m.,” he said.
He also suggested a “Walking Wednesdays,” in which walking golfers would be offered a discount.
“The golf course was designed to be walked. There were no cart trails out there, so I kind of want to bring that back,” he said.
On “Walking Wednesdays,” the course would offer a discounted rate after 1 p.m. for golfers who walk the course and a $5 deal for golfers that want to walk nine or 18 holes.
Another promotion Falcon suggested is “Thirsty Thursday,” during which golfers could buy a bucket of beer and get a bucket of range balls.
The course also has a “Finally Friday” promotion, with happy hour beer specials all day and a six-pack of beer for $12, Falcon said.
“We’re going to leave it the way it is, because that’s one of our better days for pro shop sales,” he said.
On the weekends, Falcon suggested a “Twilight Weekend Special,” with a $23 rate for an individual golfer after 2 p.m.
Commissioner Mike Perez said the course would have to schedule walkers at certain times since walkers take about double the time to play the course.
Falcon also discussed an American Airlines promotional project.
“What I’m trying to do, people who fly into Del Rio, offer them some type of discount to play at San Felipe Springs Golf Course,” Falcon said.
Since the commission had voted to raise the rate to two golfers for $30, he suggested offering the airline passengers a two for $20 deal.
Prospective golfers would have to validate their discount by presenting their airline ticket, with the possibility of expanding the benefit to include other local amenities such as restaurants.
“People that fly into Del Rio are coming for a reason, to visit the lake or see family, hang out for a little bit, and I was thinking this would lead to a little bit more exposure for the golf course and also the airline,” Falcon said.
One of the commissioners said he would like to see the airline advertise at the golf course, perhaps by sponsoring a cart wrap.
“We thought of this as one more way to try and get visitor to explore the city, to see everything we have to offer, and we have a golf course to offer, why not go ahead and offer that,” Falcon said.
City of Del Rio Councilperson, District II James DeReus suggested marketing the golf course at the airport terminal so travelers into Del Rio are aware of its presence.
