The late Dr. Chuck Missler observed several years ago “As I travel, I sense that the emergence of home fellowship groups is, again, one of the most exciting – and spiritually productive – phenomena on the planet Earth.”
The Chinese underground Church said their deep friendships at the homes were the main reason that they often survived persecution – for they learned about each other’s strengths and weaknesses as well, so they could count on each other in tribulations.
They also did NOT believe in a “pre-trib wishful thinking Rapture,” for they studied the Bible prophecies in the books of Daniel, Matthew 24, Luke 21, Mark 13, and Revelation, in God’s Word.
Corrie ten Boom and others have warned us too, and Michael T. Snyder’s book “The Rapture Verdict” gives a clear and simple view, based on Scripture.
Paul writes in 2nd Thess. 2 “Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition.”
He is talking here about the coming world leader! Will we be able to recognize the liar, this anti-Christ, when he presents his deceiving solutions to a troubled world?... To even “the elect”?... The Greek word EKLESIA stands for “The Called-out people.”
“Called-out of what, you might ask? We are IN this world, for now. But as followers of Jesus “we are not OF this world, even as He is not of this world” (Jn.17:16).
The time to organize home-churches is NOW, to warn and wake up and be prepared. There is still some time to do this more easily.
It’s better to know what to do and how to do it, while we still can… The book of Acts in the Bible should have always stayed the blueprint for the Church! The remnant that is growing up these days is bringing a promising and needed change in the whole church system.
God created us with a need for real friendships – not just a “hi and bye” on Sunday mornings.
We automatically feel freer to share our heart in small groups among closer friends, than to stand in front of a congregation with the noise of electric music instruments! And why has the music to be so loud at the gatherings?
Are we afraid of some quiet, even silence, to listen to God’s Spirit, to take time to pray? To discuss a study how it spoke to our heart, to hang around if we want to, even though “time’s up”?
Can one or two pastors shepherd a whole congregation, with all that’s going on in their own life and everyone’s lives; with the increasing knowledge of this world and God’s Word, with all the spiritual battles and victories?
The answer to all these questions is “Home- Church” where we feel at home with other believers, to have communion, even foot washing (Jn.13:14-17), a meal, a good talk, a Bible study with everybody’s input – getting to know each other for better and for worse! Where only Christ is our Leader, Shepherd, Savior and Lord.
(to be continued)
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
