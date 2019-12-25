• Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Yesenia Flores
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Yesenia Flores has served with the VVSO for a year and two months.
Flores was born and raised in Del Rio and is a 2008 graduate of Del Rio High School.
She attended the Middle Rio Grande Law Enforcement Academy in 2012 and worked for several other law enforcement agencies before deciding to return home.
Flores said her family still lives in Del Rio, so she had always intended to return and is happy that moment came sooner rather than later. She said her decision to seek a career in law enforcement stemmed from the experiences of her childhood.
“It was the way I was raised, I think. For me, it was either going into the military or law enforcement, because the way I was raised. It was all about structure and helping others. I decided not to go my dad’s route, which was the military, and do my own thing in law enforcement,” she said.
The career, she admits, has had its ups and downs.
“Right now, it’s easier for me because I am home. It’s easier when I can be around my family and friends. A lot of the calls I go to, I’m dealing with people I grew up with, and it feels really good to be able to help them,” she added.
Flores said she has worked on Christmas before, and she will be working on Christmas again this year.
“It used to be worse, because I lived about four hours away from my family. Now, I’m home, and when I get off work, I can take a nap or hang out with my family, so that’s a bonus,” she said.
Flores said her family doesn’t do a big Christmas celebration. She said typically her parents and her two older brothers and sister-in-law get together and visit.
Flores said she will be working from 6 p.m. Christmas Eve until 6 a.m. on Christmas Day.
“My family isn’t one to get up early on the 25th and open gifts, so I may be able to rest up a little,” she said.
Although Flores said she has encountered some difficult situations while working on Christmas, she also said she is happy she has been able to help.
“I’ve had to work accidents on the holidays, family disturbances, situations where I have been able to provide a sense of comfort in a chaotic event, which to me is very fulfilling,” Flores said.
“I’m hoping everyone out there will be on their best behavior this year. Please don’t drink and drive. Get yourself a designated driver. That’s a big thing. Because if you drink and drive, most likely that’s when I’ll have to show up to a call, and we don’t want Christmas turning into a tragedy for some family,” she said.
• Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marshall Gooding
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Marshall Gooding is a native of Texarkana, Texas, where he attended local schools and graduated from high school.
After graduation he worked for his family’s business and owned and operated a decorative concrete business for about 12 years.
“I always wanted to be a law enforcement officer,” Gooding said.
“There came a point in my life when I was ready to do something different, and I wanted to do something where I felt like I was contributing. I’ve wanted to be a cop ever since I was little, so I just decided it was time to do it,” he said.
Gooding attended the Texas Department of Public Safety Academy with the aim of becoming a state trooper, but severely injured his knee and had to withdraw.
Once he had recovered completely, Gooding joined the Texarkana Police Department, and worked there for a year. While he was doing that, his wife decided she wanted to become a state trooper and attended and graduated from the academy.
His wife was stationed in Del Rio, and Gooding said he and his wife are both happy to be here.
Gooding joined the staff of the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office in September.
He started working holidays as a Texarkana police officer.
In the private sector, Gooding said he never had to work on holidays like Christmas.
“That was the biggest adjustment, going to work on somebody else’s schedule,” he said.
Gooding said he will be working all day Christmas Day, and his wife will start her shift in the evening and into the night of Christmas Day.
“We’ll overlap for about an hour, I think. This one will be a little difficult, because last year she didn’t have to work, but this year I’ll be going to bed when she goes in to work,” Gooding said.
Despite having to work the holiday, Gooding said the best part of working in law enforcement is seeing the positive interactions with people.
“You usually have negative interactions, because a lot of times, you’ll see people on their worst day, but when you have positive interactions, it’s very enjoyable,” he said.
He said he isn’t approaching his Christmas shift with any preconceived expectations.
“Where I came from, holidays were crazy, our busiest days of the years. I expected Halloween to be horrible here, because people are really into Halloween, but it was great, super slow, everybody was chill. I don’t think we were busy at all. If Christmas and New Year’s are the same way, it shouldn’t be too bad,” Gooding said.
“I also want to add that the sheriff’s office here is a really great place to work,” he added.
Del Rio Police Department Senior Officer Raymond Mendoza
Del Rio Police Department Senior Officer Raymond Mendoza has served with the DRPD for 10 years.
Mendoza was born in Chicago, Ill., but moved to Del Rio when he was in his teens.
Before joining the DRPD, Mendoza worked for an anesthesia group in Austin at Dell Children’s Hospital.
“After I did that, I wanted to help people in another aspect. I needed to do something different, so I decided to be a police officer,” Mendoza said.
Though the change in careers may look abrupt from the outside, law enforcement service runs in Mendoza’s family.
“My brother was a cop here. My brother-in-law is a cop here, still, and a lot of people in my family are Border Patrol and customs, so I just decided to join them,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza said once he became a police officer, he’s never looked back.
“I’ve loved it. I’m still doing something I enjoy, helping people,” Mendoza said.
Mendoza has had to work on Christmas or New Year’s for about nine of his 10 years as a law enforcer.
“It affects family because you don’t get to see them. Most people who have time off at Christmas spend it with their families. We, on the other hand, have to support the community. We have to be out there, and we miss those things. You miss Christmas, you miss Thanksgiving, birthdays, anniversaries. You miss those special events.
“But I’ve taken it upon myself to do this job for that reason. I didn’t look at the job for those reasons: What days am I going to be off? Do I have to work these days? I didn’t look at that. I just wanted to do this job,” he said.
Mendoza said he does stay in close contact with his family when he has to work on Christmas or any other holiday.
“I’ll stop by, visit with them for a little bit. On New Year’s, for instance, I try to get home, say ‘Happy New Year’ to everybody and get right back on the street: go by, give everybody a hug and kiss and say goodbye,” Mendoza said.
But working on Christmas does have its good side.
“I think the fact that we’re there for the people that need us is important. A lot of people during this time, there’s family get-togethers, alcohol comes into the mix and maybe they’ll bring up past differences, so there’s a lot of crises that can happen, and it’s good that we’re able to be there to resolve them,” Mendoza said.
“The best thing is being there to help when people need it. I’m a giver,” he said.
Del Rio Police Department Cpl. Julian Ramos
Del Rio Police Department Cpl. Julian Ramos has served with the police department for nearly eight years.
“This will be my second Christmas in a row that I’ve had to work,” Ramos said.
Ramos, a native of Del Rio, said he has always been interested in law enforcement, worked previously as an aircraft maintainer at Laughlin Air Force Base.
When he made the decision to switch careers, Ramos said he had applied for positions with several federal agencies, including Customs and Border Patrol, but a friend convinced him to give the police department a try.
“He asked me, ‘Have you ever thought about the local department?’ I said no, but I applied, and I actually got the call the day before I was supposed to leave to do my Border Patrol testing,” Ramos said.
He made the decision to stay in Del Rio.
“It interested me. There is the stuff everybody talks about, the action, but for me it’s more getting to interact with the local people. I don’t feel like the federal agencies get to do that as much,” Ramos said.
Ramos said working on Christmas makes it difficult for his family, but he and his wife Amanda do their best to adjust.
“They’re kind of used to it, but it’s been an adjustment. I go home on my lunch break, and every time I’m able to take a break, I go by the house. I’ll clear it with the sergeant: ‘Hey, can I run by my house for 15 minutes?’ I’ll go be with them while they open presents, and I’ll be back on the street,” Ramos said.
He said he and his wife work to keep the family routine as normal as possible despite Ramos’ work schedule.
“I’ve just told her to try and keep everything the same, and I’ll try to make it when I can. I have kids, and I don’t really want to change their routine, so I tell them just to keep everything the same, and I’ll find a way to show up,” Ramos said.
He said the most difficult part of working on the holidays came during his years in the department’s criminal investigations division.
“Being at a family celebration and then having to leave because you’ve gotten the call. You go from kids opening presents, to dealing with a murder victim,” he said.
Ramos credited his family with making it all work.
“Even though I’m not always there, the whole family is strong: my in-laws, my dad. My wife doesn’t have any issues, because everybody rallies around us, and it brings out that family togetherness,” he said.
“Out on the streets, you don’t see a lot of good on the holidays, but that makes you appreciate your own family more, so when you do get to go home and spend some time, it’s a lot more precious,” he added.Del Rio Fire Department Firefighter Travis Christley
Del Rio Fire Department Firefighter Travis Christley has served as a member of the Del Rio Fire Department for nearly 10 years.
Christley was born and raised in San Marcos, Texas, but his grandparents live in Del Rio.
“After high school, I went to San Antonio College and got my fire certification through them and graduated from there in 2008,” he said.
Christley began his training as an emergency medical technician in San Marcos and after completing it, began looking for job openings around the state.
As it happened, several of Christley’s family members worked for the Del Rio Fire Department.
“My cousin’s on the department and my uncle and my grand-uncle by marriage. My stepdad also used to be on the department down here, and at one point, my stepbrother was working here with me, too,” he said.
Christley said the involvement of other family members in the firefighting community was part of the reason he turned in that direction.
“Just growing up and hearing the stories from my stepdad. Originally, I had thought about becoming a doctor, because I have always wanted to help other people, but when I figured out how much schooling was involved, I said that’s not for me. So figured I could help people this way,” he said.
Christley said the work has definitely lived up to the stories he heard as a young man.
“Every day is something exciting, the brotherhood, the family here, it’s everything I’d heard about from all my family members,” he said.
Christley said he has often had to work on Christmas, being on the “B Shift,” which works holidays for two years in a row.
He said when he was first hired, firefighters drew cards to determine who would work on the holiday.
“I had some lucky draws for the first couple years, but haven’t been so lucky over the last few years,” Christley said.
He said his wife has had to do some adjusting to his work schedule.
“Luckily she’s got a big family here in town, and she spends the holiday over there, and she tries to come by here when we do holiday stuff here at the station,” Christley said.
He said he also tries to make up for his absences by celebrating the holiday before or after the actual day.
“It works out for her, because she gets three or four Christmases instead of just the one. We’ll do a Christmas together, and then her family wants to do a Christmas with me, and we’ll do one with them, and then my parents want to do Christmas with us, so we do one with them,” he said with a laugh.
Christley said Christmases are often quieter for the fire department than are other times of the year.
“That gives us the chance to relax – a little bit,” he said.
Del Rio Fire Department Firefighter Gerardo Carbajal
Del Rio Fire Department Firefighter Gerardo Carbajal has served as a member of the Del Rio Fire Department for 13-and-a-half years.
Born and raised in Del Rio, Carbajal is a 1998 graduate of Del Rio High School. He left to attend college in San Antonio and graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2004.
Carbajal previously worked for H-E-B and received a scholarship to go back to school for a master’s degree, but said he and his fiancé decided to get married and moved back to Del Rio to start a family.
“I started looking for job opportunities, and the first place I looked was the fire department, because I had always dreamed of being a firefighter, so fate happened. They were testing that year, and I tested and got in,” Carbajal said.
He said he’d always wanted to be a firefighter because that work dovetailed with his sense of customer service and helping the community.
“While working for H-E-B, that was the big thing. That was where I really learned to focus on customer service, and it just seemed natural to me to continue in that field, and how better to do that than helping out your community and being there for your community?” he said.
Carbajal said the fire department has set up a system of shifts, and his shift, “B Shift,” works holidays two years in a row, and then is able to take a year off from holiday work.
“We kind of cycle through it. I’ve been on the shift for over 10 years now, so a good part of my career, I’ve worked a lot of the major holidays,” he said.
The adjustment, he said, has been most difficult for his children.
“Right now, I’ve got a six-year-old. The 11-year-old has gotten used to it over the years, because that’s really all he’s ever known. My six-year-old is like, ‘Why do you have to go to work? Why can’t you get the day off?’ and trying to explain that to her is kind of hard,” Carbajal said.
Working on the holidays is made easier, he said, by the fact that the fire department is a big family.
“We always encourage family to come over. On Thanksgiving, we had a big Thanksgiving feast here. We try to do what we can to help our families adjust. Families are always welcome here,” he said.
“I also want to thank the community, because they really come through for us. On 9/11, Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, there’s always someone bringing us something, and we really want to thank them because they don’t really have to do that,” Carbajal said.
