Honoring those whose lives have been touched by cancer, Relay for Life, a fundraiser and awareness event that has been held nationally and internationally since the mid 1980s by the American Cancer Society, will be held tonight at the Del Rio Civic Center, from 6 p.m.- 2 a.m.
The event, open to all those battling cancer and their caregivers, will be starting with a ceremony recognizing survivors at 6 p.m. and a reception for them to follow.
The luminaria ceremony, an event of remembrance and hope, will be held at 9 p.m., American Cancer Society Community Development Manager for the South Region Karen Gray said.
The ceremony honors survivors and those who have lost the battle to cancer. It is a time to grieve for those we have lost, to reflect on our own or loved ones’ cancer experience, and to find hope that tomorrow holds the promise of a cancer-free world.
“The ceremony is open to the public, the public is invited to participate,” Gray said.
“We will have two live bands this year as well as lots of activities, bounce houses and games,” she said.
Volunteers from local schools, Laughlin Air Force Base and members of the community are all involved, Gray said.
“We would love for the public to join us, the event is free to attend,” she said.
For more information on the event contact the American Cancer Society, ATT: Relay for Life of Val Verde County, 3371 Knickerbocker 231, San Angelo, TX 76904, or visit the Cancer Resource Room at Val Verde Regional Medical Center. You can also call Dotty Vogt at (830) 703 0722, Linda Morris at (830) 719 0387 or Karen Gray at (325) 213 2600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.