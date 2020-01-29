A man was arrested after two vehicles were spotted racing in the city’s north side, with one of them leading the police on a chase that ended right outside his home, police say.
Alejandro Castillo, 24, who has his place of residence listed at the 700 block of East Second Street, was arrested on Jan. 19, at 2:37 a.m., after fleeing from the police, his arrest report states.
On that date police officers observed two vehicles racing at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop one of them at the intersection of Avenue G and Eighth Street, police records state.
The vehicle, according to an incident report, continued traveling southbound on Avenue G, as a police officer used lights and siren on his patrol unit trying to stop it.
The vehicle finally came to a stop in a driveway, at the 700 block of Avenue G, the report states.
Castillo was immediately arrested and charged with the offense of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, according to the arrest report.
Castillo was transported to the police station for booking and processing, the report states.
