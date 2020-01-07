San Felipe Golf Course Commission members spent some time during their last meeting of 2019 discussing improvements to the course and looking ahead to the future.
“The golf course has dramatically improved,” Ariel Falcon, the city’s golf professional, told the commissioners.
He said he has worked to improve the course’s playing conditions, including greens, tees and fairways, since he joined the staff in April 2019.
Falcon said renovations have begun at the pro shop within the current golf course budget and said that work included in-house painting and installing of new tile.
“We’ve been adding some more merchandise. We have gloves, balls, tees, and now we have vests, outerwear, and we’re beginning to feel like more of a pro shop,” Falcon said.
He said he has reached out to other golf courses in the area about initiating a southwest Texas mini-tour.
As part of his presentation, Falcon also discussed “ideas and limitations” facing the golf course.
“Some of the ideas we have are building a new pro shop ... We’re also discussing indoor golf simulators, converting the multi-purpose facility pool to a putting green and acquiring commercial netting for the golf range because we’re losing golf balls left and right,” Falcon said.
Some of the limitations the golf course is facing, Falcon said, is not knowing the city council’s intentions for the 80 acres of additional land north of the existing nine-hole course that were purchased for expansion of the course several years ago.
Councilman Jim De Reus, who serves as chair of the golf course commission, said the city council is still working out exactly how that land will be used.
“We have archeological finds (on the land) that obviously limit the amount of land that is available, and we have different options there, but based off of what (the city’s) bond counsel is saying, that land was purchased for nine holes of golf.
“A park or trail system can be done there in conjunction with the golf course, but you can’t take all that land in place of the golf course,” De Reus said.
De Reus said the city council has approved a “request for bid” for a study to examine the feasibility of expanding the golf course, and the bids from that request will be presented to the council in January for approval.
“Once a bid is approved and picked by council and the head golf professional, the (selected) bidder will begin the (feasibility) study in February,” De Reus said.
He emphasized because of the archeological sites on the property, the feasibility study will be more complex and comprehensive.
“That is where we are as far as going forward, potentially, toward the additional nine (holes). But this is that first step. If the feasibility study comes back very negative, then why press forward? Without a feasibility study, it’s going to be very hard to get anyone on the city council to buy in without something saying this is at least something to bring more people in, with more hotel revenue and more golf course revenue,” De Reus said.
