The Whitehead Memorial Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticket holders on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day, a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums.
Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Over 450,000 tickets were downloaded for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2019 is expected to attract more museumgoers than ever before.
This year, Museum Day will celebrate the Smithsonian Year of Music, an institution-wide initiative celebrating the Smithsonian’s vast musical collections and resources through 365 days of music-related programming. Music is not only a reflection of human creativity and innovation, but also a key method of communication and cross-cultural exchange and understanding. The Smithsonian Year of Music crosses disciplines, bringing together music-related resources in art, history, culture, science and education.
Native American music is one that was used to tell traditional narratives, especially recounting history. A special exhibit of Native American musical instruments will be on display at the Whitehead Memorial Museum during the Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day.
The Whitehead Memorial Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Del Rio, Texas and is dedicated to serving the community and preserving our local heritage. The museum consists of over 18 buildings and more than 30 exhibits. It is the only full time history museum in Val Verde County and is the final resting place for Judge Roy Bean and his son Sam Bean. The museum is also home of the exquisite Cadena Nativity Scene.
Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on Sept. 21, 2019. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated, can be found at Smithsonian.com/museumday/search.
For more information, please visit Smithsonian.com/museumday.
