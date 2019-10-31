The city of Del Rio ranked 26th as the safest city to live in the state of Texas in the 2019 Safest Cities in Texas Report by SafeWise.
According to the report, 80 percent of this year’s safest cities also made the list in 2018.
Del Rio Police Department Chief of Police Fred Knoll attributes the city’s high ranking to the fair-sized community, “yet still close enough, to where people are vigilant and watchful for their neighbors’ belongings.”
“Del Rio has a high percentage of good citizens who want to make our community safe. We as the police department, are a reflection of the community we serve,” Knoll said.
Without the support of the community and people who want to live in a safe community, the police department is “in essence powerless,” according to Knoll.
“I would also attribute our ranking to having great dedicated officers, support staff and city administration that cares for the well-being of our community,” Knoll said.
Del Rio experienced 0.78 violent crime rate per 1,000 people and 19.25 property crime rate per 1,000 people, according to the report.
Knoll said the city ranked higher this year compared to last year. Reasons that prevented the city from ranking higher could not be identified, as Knoll said the police department is “never contacted by the groups or organizations that compile this data for any direct feedback.”
Knoll said to the police department’s understanding, the information in the report comes from the Uniform Crime Reports submitted by Del Rio police officers every month to the state of Texas.
“Ultimately, the FBI coordinates with these groups to form the ratings and ranking. Trends in crime and population size make up the overall report and how those percentages fare for each city,” Knoll said.
The report compiles Federal Bureau Investigation crime report data and compares crime rates at national and state levels. According to the safety report, the state of Texas has slighter higher violent and property crime rates compared to national averages.
The state’s violent crime rate is 4.95 while 84 percent of the cities listed in the top 50 reported less than one violent crime per 1,000 residents.
“Let me close by saying, thank you to our community and its citizens, our leaders, my staff and the good Lord who brought us all together to make it happen and allowing me as the chief an opportunity to help coordinate it,” Knoll said.
