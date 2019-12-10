Got your attention! Thought so! This is a real-life-story you probably haven’t heard much about, if any.
A DNA test confirmed that this middle-aged man from a powerful political family fathered a baby with a young woman in college, despite his previously repeated denials to this fact.
This man fathered the child while he was still legally married to his wife of 22 years and had three children with, and during this time he was also dating his late brother’s widow and the mother of his niece and nephew. His older brother, the shining star in the family, had sadly died of brain cancer.
This man’s wife accused him of having “created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests, including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he had sexual relations, while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.”
His wife and children were broke even though he had been making $50,000 a month as a board member of a company in a foreign country.
Two months after breaking up with his late brother’s widow, he married a woman he had only known for less than a week. He and his new wife have matching tattoos.
He has been in and out of multiple rehab centers since he was a young man when he began drinking regularly and using drugs, including cocaine. He achieved sobriety from his alcohol and drug addiction for periods of time before relapsing. He enlisted in the Navy Reserves, but his time in the Navy was short-lived when he tested positive for cocaine use which lead to his dishonorable discharge.
This is Hunter Biden’s story. He’s the son of former Vice President in the Obama Administration and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
If President Trump’s sons had done half these things in their personal relationships and professional dealings, there would be non-stop, over-the-top, wall-to-wall coverage; everyone feigning being overly-scandalized by it all.
Why are some stories breaking-news and others buried?
