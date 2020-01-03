John Charles “Big John” Skelton is seeking the Republican nomination for the office of Constable, Precinct 2.
Skelton will be on the ballot of the Republican Party Primary Election for March 2. If he is nominated, he will also run in the November General Election.
Skelton has been a member of Del Rio’s law enforcement community for more than 20 years.
He has served as a jailer and deputy sheriff for the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office. As a jailer, he worked his way through the ranks from officer to captain.
Skelton said he also spent 10 years with the local public school district’s police department as a security/peace officer.
“During those years, I learned a lot about the juvenile justice system. Our community is under duress with juvenile issues ranging from runaways, truancy, walking the streets at night, drug and alcohol abuse, attempted suicides and crime,” Skelton said.
“As your constable, I will get involved and work with families to help prevent as many of these outcomes from occurring as possible,” Skelton added.
Skelton said as constable, he hopes to implement a ride-along program for the community, which would involve students from the district’s CTE law enforcement classes, college law enforcement students, city and county employees and members of the public.
Skelton said he hopes the ride-along program will help community youth will learn some of the same lessons he learned from a similar program in which he participated as a teenager.
“I began learning about law enforcement at the age of 16 from the late Constable James “Shorty” Turner and from my father, retired VVSO Chief Deputy Butch Skelton. I want to continue that tradition through this program,” Skelton said.
He said he would also like to establish a Neighborhood Watch program in Precinct 2.
“The community desperately needs to get involved with our local law enforcement agencies by gathering information and reporting crimes,” Skelton said.
He said he also hopes to bring back the “McGruff the Crime Dog” program to local schools.
“This program consisted of anti-bullying, cyber bullying prevention, alcohol and drug abuse prevention, family violence awareness, ‘stranger danger,’ and other categories that will help us protect the children of our community,” Skelton said.
He said he believes law enforcement can be most effective if it is paired with concerned, informed and educated citizens.
“I want to bring back community policing as well, with more patrols, community involvement, assisting our schools with traffic control, and bringing all of our local law enforcement agencies together to make the community a safer place,” Skelton said.
“The voters of Precinct 2 should select me because they will get a man who is honest, trustworthy and loyal, with integrity, ethics and morals, someone with compassion for them and their families. I want the children to be able to play outside and feel safe in their surroundings. I am a man of my word, and I intend to make a difference,” Skelton said.
