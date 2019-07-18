The Amistad National Recreational Area hosted the Paint with a Ranger activity at Diablo East Wednesday. The event was set up from 9 a.m. to noon.
A total of 17 people arrived at Diablo East. Adults and children tested their artistic abilities with watercolors, colored pencils and acrylic paint.
“I was overjoyed and honestly grateful I had my volunteer, Catherine Cardenas, there to help me,” Amistad National Recreational Area Ranger Amanda Curtis said.
Curtis initiated the program for people to try their hands at painting or drawing at their own comfort zone. During the last events, people showed up and also participated in small groups.
“Everyone had a great time and the weather was wonderful,” Curtis said.
Attendees are not limited to drawing a specific item. The natural surrounding was meant to be the inspiration or actual portrayal in their art.
There are two more dates for the Paint with a Ranger event. Curtis added she relocated the last two events.
“Next Wednesday, we will be at Governors Landing and on the 31st we will be at Rough Canyon,” Curtis said.
People of all ages are encouraged by Curtis to stop by and participate. Sign up is not required for the event.
People can drive to the location and participate as soon as they get off the car, according to Curtis. She added they are always looking for more volunteers for these types of events and programs.
More information can be found on the Amistad National Recreational Area’s Facebook page or they can contact Curtis at (830) 775 7492.
